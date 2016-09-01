Los Angeles' Andrew Toles (center) is congratulated by teammates after his grand slam in the top of the ninth against Colorado on Wednesday night. The Dodgers took the second game of a doubleheader 10-8 after losing the opener 7-0. | AP

Dodgers’ Toles slugs winning slam in 9th

AP

DENVER – Andrew Toles hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a late six-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-8 on Wednesday night for a doubleheader split.

Down 8-2, the Dodgers scored three times in the eighth and added five more in the ninth. Toles capped the final inning with a homer off closer Adam Ottavino (0-1) for his first career slam.

Luis Avilan (1-0) threw a scoreless eighth for the victory. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 40th save.

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and finished with a Colorado-record 36 RBIs for the month, breaking the August record of 33 set by Andres Galarraga in 1996.

In the opener, Tyler Anderson pitched into the seventh in the Rockies’ 7-0 victory.

Cubs 6, Pirates 5

In Chicago, Kris Bryant hit his 36th homer and made three solid plays at third base and the Cubs completed a three-game series sweep.

Giants 4, Diamondbacks 2

In San Francisco, Matt Moore struck out seven over 5⅓ innings for his first career victory at AT&T Park.

Mets 5, Marlins 2

In New York, Kelly Johnson’s three-run double in the eighth broke a tie and lifted the hosts over Miami.

The Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki was 1-for-4 and scored once.

Braves 8, Padres 1

In Atlanta, Matt Wisler had a career-high 10 strikeouts in six innings and Gordon Beckham drove in two runs with a pinch-hit bases-loaded double.

Brewers 3, Cardinals 1

In Milwaukee, Kirk Nieuwenhuis homered and Matt Garza pitched into the eighth.

Nationals 2, Phillies 1

In Philadelphia, Jayson Werth bashed a homer and Gio Gonzalez pitched six strong innings for the Phillies.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Yankees 5, Royals 4 (13)

In Kansas City, Brian McCann had a sac fly in the 13th.

Indians 8, Twins 4

In Cleveland, Corey Kluber struck out a season-high 11 in his seventh straight victory.

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 3

In Baltimore, Jose Bautista homered on the game’s first pitch to spark Toronto.

Tigers 3, White Sox 2

In Detroit, JaCoby Jones doubled twice in his second major league game.

Astros 4, Athletics 3

In Houston, Evan Gattis hit an RBI single to cap the Astros’ three-run rally in the eighth.

Rangers 14, Mariners 1

In Arlington, Texas, Rougned Odor homered twice.

Red Sox 8, Rays 6

In Boston, Hanley Ramirez hit a grand slam, and Junichi Tazawa got the win in relief after blowing a save opportunity.

INTERLEAGUE

Angels 3, Reds 0

In Anaheim, Ricky Nolasco pitched a four-hitter.

