Dodgers’ Toles slugs winning slam in 9th

DENVER – Andrew Toles hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a late six-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-8 on Wednesday night for a doubleheader split.
Down 8-2, the Dodgers scored three times in the eighth and added five more in the ninth. Toles capped the final inning with a homer off closer Adam Ottavino (0-1) for his first career slam.
Luis Avilan (1-0) threw a scoreless eighth for the victory. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 40th save.
Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and finished with a Colorado-record 36 RBIs for the month, breaking the August record of 33 set by Andres Galarraga in 1996.
In the opener, Tyler Anderson pitched into the seventh in the Rockies’ 7-0 victory.
Cubs 6, Pirates 5
In Chicago, Kris Bryant hit his 36th homer and made three solid plays at third base and the Cubs completed a three-game series sweep.
Giants 4, Diamondbacks 2
In San Francisco, Matt Moore struck out seven over 5⅓ innings for his first career victory at AT&T Park.
Mets 5, Marlins 2
In New York, Kelly Johnson’s three-run double in the eighth broke a tie and lifted the hosts over Miami.
The Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki was 1-for-4 and scored once.
Braves 8, Padres 1
In Atlanta, Matt Wisler had a career-high 10 strikeouts in six innings and Gordon Beckham drove in two runs with a pinch-hit bases-loaded double.
Brewers 3, Cardinals 1
In Milwaukee, Kirk Nieuwenhuis homered and Matt Garza pitched into the eighth.
Nationals 2, Phillies 1
In Philadelphia, Jayson Werth bashed a homer and Gio Gonzalez pitched six strong innings for the Phillies.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 5, Royals 4 (13)
In Kansas City, Brian McCann had a sac fly in the 13th.
Indians 8, Twins 4
In Cleveland, Corey Kluber struck out a season-high 11 in his seventh straight victory.
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 3
In Baltimore, Jose Bautista homered on the game’s first pitch to spark Toronto.
Tigers 3, White Sox 2
In Detroit, JaCoby Jones doubled twice in his second major league game.
Astros 4, Athletics 3
In Houston, Evan Gattis hit an RBI single to cap the Astros’ three-run rally in the eighth.
Rangers 14, Mariners 1
In Arlington, Texas, Rougned Odor homered twice.
Red Sox 8, Rays 6
In Boston, Hanley Ramirez hit a grand slam, and Junichi Tazawa got the win in relief after blowing a save opportunity.
INTERLEAGUE
Angels 3, Reds 0
In Anaheim, Ricky Nolasco pitched a four-hitter.