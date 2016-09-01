Dodgers’ Toles slugs winning slam in 9th

Andrew Toles hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a late six-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-8 on Wednesday night for a doubleheader split.

Down 8-2, the Dodgers scored three times in the eighth and added five more in the ninth. Toles capped the final inning with a homer off closer Adam Ottavino (0-1) for his first career slam.

Luis Avilan (1-0) threw a scoreless eighth for the victory. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 40th save.

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and finished with a Colorado-record 36 RBIs for the month, breaking the August record of 33 set by Andres Galarraga in 1996.

In the opener, Tyler Anderson pitched into the seventh in the Rockies’ 7-0 victory.

Cubs 6, Pirates 5

In Chicago, Kris Bryant hit his 36th homer and made three solid plays at third base and the Cubs completed a three-game series sweep.

Giants 4, Diamondbacks 2

In San Francisco, Matt Moore struck out seven over 5⅓ innings for his first career victory at AT&T Park.

Mets 5, Marlins 2

In New York, Kelly Johnson’s three-run double in the eighth broke a tie and lifted the hosts over Miami.

The Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki was 1-for-4 and scored once.

Braves 8, Padres 1

In Atlanta, Matt Wisler had a career-high 10 strikeouts in six innings and Gordon Beckham drove in two runs with a pinch-hit bases-loaded double.

Brewers 3, Cardinals 1

In Milwaukee, Kirk Nieuwenhuis homered and Matt Garza pitched into the eighth.

Nationals 2, Phillies 1

In Philadelphia, Jayson Werth bashed a homer and Gio Gonzalez pitched six strong innings for the Phillies.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Yankees 5, Royals 4 (13)

In Kansas City, Brian McCann had a sac fly in the 13th.

Indians 8, Twins 4

In Cleveland, Corey Kluber struck out a season-high 11 in his seventh straight victory.

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 3

In Baltimore, Jose Bautista homered on the game’s first pitch to spark Toronto.

Tigers 3, White Sox 2

In Detroit, JaCoby Jones doubled twice in his second major league game.

Astros 4, Athletics 3

In Houston, Evan Gattis hit an RBI single to cap the Astros’ three-run rally in the eighth.

Rangers 14, Mariners 1

In Arlington, Texas, Rougned Odor homered twice.

Red Sox 8, Rays 6

In Boston, Hanley Ramirez hit a grand slam, and Junichi Tazawa got the win in relief after blowing a save opportunity.

INTERLEAGUE

Angels 3, Reds 0

In Anaheim, Ricky Nolasco pitched a four-hitter.