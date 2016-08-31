Hope Solo was banned from playing for the U.S. national team for six months after comments she made at the Rio Olympics. | AP

Beleaguered Solo cuts short season

NEW YORK – Goalkeeper Hope Solo has decided to end her season with the Seattle Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The beleaguered goalkeeper, who was handed a six-month suspension and saw her contract with U.S. Soccer terminated last week, announced her departure from her professional club team in a statement Tuesday.

U.S. Soccer suspended Solo following disparaging comments she made about Sweden during the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, calling her opponents a “bunch of cowards” for their defensive style of play during the quarterfinals. She won’t be eligible for selection to the national team again until February.

Before a match last weekend against the Portland Thorns, the Reign announced Solo was granted an indefinite personal leave. Haley Kopmeyer took over for Solo in goal and the Reign won 3-1.

“Coming to terms with the fact I was fired from the U.S. Women’s National Team after 17 years of service has been devastating. After careful consideration, I have decided to end my season with the Seattle Reign, an organization I love playing for,” Solo said Tuesday. “Mentally, I am not there yet. After watching the team’s win against Portland this weekend and seeing Haley Kopmeyer playing so well in goal, I truly believe this decision is what’s best for me and for the Reign organization.”

Reign head coach and general manager Laura Harvey issued a statement saying that while the team was disappointed in Solo’s decision, it was understood and respected.

“Hope has always wanted what is best for our team — she is a relentless trainer, a fierce competitor and demands from herself nothing less than excellence on the pitch,” Harvey said.

The three-time defending champion U.S. women were handed their earliest-ever exit from the Olympics earlier this month when Sweden advanced 4-3 on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw on Aug. 12.

Torino welcomes Hart

Turin, Italy — England goalkeeper Joe Hart was given a rousing welcome by ecstatic Torino fans Tuesday as he held up the team’s jersey ahead of signing a season-long loan with the unfashionable Serie A club.

Hart, 29, fell out of favour with new coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City following the signing of Claudio Bravo from Barcelona and has caused general surprise by joining Torino in a bid to preserve his international career following England’s spectacular Euro 2016 exit.

Television pictures earlier showed Hart arriving at the city’s Caselle airport and the ‘keeper on a balcony in the city center holding up a Torino shirt with his name emblazoned on the back.

Although Torino has yet to make an official announcement, Hart’s agent earlier told Tuttosport: “Yes, Joe Hart will play at Torino. It’s a done deal. He has said ‘yes’ to the club and now Manchester City have given the OK.”

