Yankees edge Royals after strong outing by Tanaka

Masahiro Tanaka allowed two runs in five innings but did not figure in the decision in the New York Yankees’ 5-4, 10-inning win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Tanaka, who had won his four previous starts, was going for his 12th win of the season, but did not return to the mound after a 59-minute rain delay at Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium.

The right-hander allowed four hits without a walk, while striking out four in a 71-pitch outing. He left the game with a 4-2 lead, but last year’s World Series champs tied it with runs in the sixth and eighth.

“I was around 70 pitches after five innings, so if it hadn’t rained I think I would have been able to work more innings and get more outs,” said Tanaka, who simply baffled the Royals hitters with excellent command of his breaking pitches.

Manager Joe Girardi said there was no chance he was going to let Tanaka go back on the mound in the sixth more than an hour after he finished the bottom of the fifth.

“It was an hour and 15 minutes. This is a guy that went through an injury a couple of years ago,” Girardi said.

The Yankees took the lead when Brian McCann and Chase Headley singled off Joakim Soria (4-6) in the 10th. Soria bounced back to strike out Aaron Judge and Tyler Austin, but then walked Brett Gardner before Jacoby Ellsbury lined a go-ahead single off the reliever’s leg for his fourth hit of the night.

“That was an easy ground ball right to me. I don’t know if I slipped or something, but I ended up on the ground,” Soria said. “It’s just one of those things.”

Orioles 5, Blue Jays 3

In Baltimore, Matt Wieters hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Jason Grilli in the eighth inning.

Tigers 8, White Sox 4

In Detroit, Ian Kinsler homered and drove in four runs, helping the Tigers rally for the win.

Rangers 8, Mariners 7

In Arlington, Texas, Rougned Odor hit a game-ending two-run homer, sending the AL-best Rangers to the victory.

Rays 4, Red Sox 3

In Boston, Evan Longoria broke a tie with a solo homer in the eighth inning, clearing Fenway Park’s Green Monster.

Indians 5, Twins 4

In Cleveland, Francisco Lindor drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Indians extended Minnesota’s losing streak to 12 games.

Astros 3, Athletics 1

In Houston, Collin McHugh threw six scoreless innings for Houston, and Colby Rasmus and Evan Gattis homered.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Mets 7, Marlins 4

In New York, Curtis Granderson came off the bench and homered twice.

Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki was hitless in three at-bats.

Nationals 3, Phillies 2

In Philadelphia, Max Scherzer struck out 11 in eight innings.

Cubs 3, Pirates 0

In Chicago, Kyle Hendricks threw seven dominant innings to lower the majors’ best ERA to 2.09 and Anthony Rizzo homered in the Cubs’ 21st victory in August.

Cardinals 2, Brewers 1 (10)

In Milwaukee, Zach Duke stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout in the 10th after Randal Grichuk hit an RBI single in the top half of the inning, lifting St. Louis to the road win.

Braves 7, Padres 3

In Atlanta, Julio Teheran won for the first time in 10 starts.

Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3

In San Francisco, Zack Greinke threw six solid innings to continue his mastery of the Giants.

Dodgers at Rockies — ppd.

INTERLEAGUE

Angels 4, Reds 2

In Anaheim, California, C.J. Cron hit two home runs to help the Angels beat Cincinnati.