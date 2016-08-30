Darvish outduels Iwakuma

Yu Darvish worked into the seventh inning, allowing three runs for the Texas Rangers in a 6-3 win over the division rival Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Darvish (5-3) struck out nine, while allowing six hits in 6⅔ innings to get the better of compatriot Hisashi Iwakuma. Darvish also walked two batters.

“My fastball location was not consistent, but somehow I was able to hang in there and give us a chance to win,” Darvish said. “My curveball hadn’t been very good recently, but today it was pretty good.”

The win moved the American League West-leading Rangers 8½ games in front of the Houston Astros. The Mariners are in third place, a game further back.

Iwakuma (14-10), who lost his previous start in a matchup against countryman Masahiro Tanaka, surrendered an upper-deck home run to Carlos Beltran in the first inning.

He allowed five runs on six hits and was pulled after the third inning. He walked a batter and hit one, while striking out two.

“It’s frustrating,” Iwakuma said. “I hung pitches in certain instances. Had I kept the damage to a minimum in the third inning, we might still have been in it.”

Cole Hamels will start for Texas in its next game, marking the ninth straight time since the All-Star break, the lefty Hamels will follow Darvish in the rotation. The Rangers are 11-6 in those starts with five straight wins.

“I think it’s huge to have your one and two going back-to-back,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Yu set the table tonight with what he was capable of doing, really keeping their hitters off balance. It’s a big plus to have those two guys at the front of the rotation for us.”

Indians 1, Twins 0 (10)

In Cleveland, Jason Kipnis’ 10th-inning single scored Chris Gimenez as the Indians handed Minnesota its 11th straight loss.

Tigers 4, White Sox 3

In Detroit, Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Tigers.

Red Sox 9, Rays 4

In Boston, Rick Porcello became the majors’ first 18-game winner and the first Red Sox pitcher in 70 years to open a season 13-0 in Fenway Park, going seven solid innings in a victory over Tampa Bay.

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 1

In Baltimore, Josh Donaldson hit his fourth homer in two days and Jose Bautista also went deep in support of starter Marco Estrada (8-6).

Royals 8, Yankees 5

In Kansas City, Dillon Gee kept the Royals’ momentum going with six sharp innings and Alcides Escobar hit a three-run homer.

Astros 6, Athletics 0

In Houston, Jose Altuve homered, and Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a four-hitter.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Rockies 8, Dodgers 1

In Denver, Jon Gray pitched six scoreless innings and Nick Hundley hit a two-run homer.

Los Angeles’ Kenta Maeda (13-8) was electric once again at Coors Field — except for a hanging slider to Hundley in the fourth. The right-hander with the quirky delivery allowed two runs on four hits over five innings. Maeda has a 2.12 ERA in three starts at the hitter-friendly park.

Mets 2, Marlins 1 (10)

In New York, Yoenis Cespedes homered with two outs in the bottom of the 10th to give the Mets a victory over Miami.

Ichiro Suzuki was 2-for-4 for the Marlins.

Cardinals 6, Brewers 5

In Milwaukee, Stephen Piscotty scored on a throwing error in the ninth inning after Carlos Martinez struck out a career-high 13.

Nationals 4, Phillies 0

In Philadelphia, Tanner Roark threw seven impressive innings, Jayson Werth hit a solo homer.

Cubs 8, Pirates 7 (13)

In Chicago, Miguel Montero hit a game-ending RBI single in the 13th inning.

INTERLEAGUE

Angels 9, Reds 2

In Anaheim, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols each hit one of the Angels’ five home runs.