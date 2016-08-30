Rangers starter Yu Darvish pitches against the Mariners on Monday in Arlington, Texas. Darvish earned his fifth win of the season and threw 110 pitches, his most since returning to the mound after Tommy John surgery. | AP

Darvish outduels Iwakuma

Rangers ace fans nine in third straight victory

Kyodo, AP

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – Yu Darvish worked into the seventh inning, allowing three runs for the Texas Rangers in a 6-3 win over the division rival Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Darvish (5-3) struck out nine, while allowing six hits in 6⅔ innings to get the better of compatriot Hisashi Iwakuma. Darvish also walked two batters.

“My fastball location was not consistent, but somehow I was able to hang in there and give us a chance to win,” Darvish said. “My curveball hadn’t been very good recently, but today it was pretty good.”

The win moved the American League West-leading Rangers 8½ games in front of the Houston Astros. The Mariners are in third place, a game further back.

Iwakuma (14-10), who lost his previous start in a matchup against countryman Masahiro Tanaka, surrendered an upper-deck home run to Carlos Beltran in the first inning.

He allowed five runs on six hits and was pulled after the third inning. He walked a batter and hit one, while striking out two.

“It’s frustrating,” Iwakuma said. “I hung pitches in certain instances. Had I kept the damage to a minimum in the third inning, we might still have been in it.”

Cole Hamels will start for Texas in its next game, marking the ninth straight time since the All-Star break, the lefty Hamels will follow Darvish in the rotation. The Rangers are 11-6 in those starts with five straight wins.

“I think it’s huge to have your one and two going back-to-back,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Yu set the table tonight with what he was capable of doing, really keeping their hitters off balance. It’s a big plus to have those two guys at the front of the rotation for us.”

Indians 1, Twins 0 (10)

In Cleveland, Jason Kipnis’ 10th-inning single scored Chris Gimenez as the Indians handed Minnesota its 11th straight loss.

Tigers 4, White Sox 3

In Detroit, Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Tigers.

Red Sox 9, Rays 4

In Boston, Rick Porcello became the majors’ first 18-game winner and the first Red Sox pitcher in 70 years to open a season 13-0 in Fenway Park, going seven solid innings in a victory over Tampa Bay.

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 1

In Baltimore, Josh Donaldson hit his fourth homer in two days and Jose Bautista also went deep in support of starter Marco Estrada (8-6).

Royals 8, Yankees 5

In Kansas City, Dillon Gee kept the Royals’ momentum going with six sharp innings and Alcides Escobar hit a three-run homer.

Astros 6, Athletics 0

In Houston, Jose Altuve homered, and Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a four-hitter.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Rockies 8, Dodgers 1

In Denver, Jon Gray pitched six scoreless innings and Nick Hundley hit a two-run homer.

Los Angeles’ Kenta Maeda (13-8) was electric once again at Coors Field — except for a hanging slider to Hundley in the fourth. The right-hander with the quirky delivery allowed two runs on four hits over five innings. Maeda has a 2.12 ERA in three starts at the hitter-friendly park.

Mets 2, Marlins 1 (10)

In New York, Yoenis Cespedes homered with two outs in the bottom of the 10th to give the Mets a victory over Miami.

Ichiro Suzuki was 2-for-4 for the Marlins.

Cardinals 6, Brewers 5

In Milwaukee, Stephen Piscotty scored on a throwing error in the ninth inning after Carlos Martinez struck out a career-high 13.

Nationals 4, Phillies 0

In Philadelphia, Tanner Roark threw seven impressive innings, Jayson Werth hit a solo homer.

Cubs 8, Pirates 7 (13)

In Chicago, Miguel Montero hit a game-ending RBI single in the 13th inning.

INTERLEAGUE

Angels 9, Reds 2

In Anaheim, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols each hit one of the Angels’ five home runs.

