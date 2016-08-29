Uehara sinks two holes in one at Canadian Women’s Open

Ayako Uehara became the fourth golfer in U.S. LPGA tour history to score two holes in one in a single tournament when she aced the par-3 No. 8 at the final round of the Canadian Women’s Open on Sunday.

Uehara, who had her first ace a day earlier on No. 11, continued to hit precise shots, when her 5-under 67 saw her finish at 12-under 276 for a season-high 10th at the par-72 Priddis Greens Golf & Country Club.

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn won her fifth tournament of the year. Her 23-under 265 left her four strokes clear at the top of the leaderboard.

Uehara had a bogey on No.2, but her 150-yard second shot with a utility iron on the par-4 No. 4 found the cup for an eagle. She followed it up with two birdies before the ace in an impressive round that brought out the smiles.

“It turned out to be a really memorable tournament,” Uehara said. “I managed to shoot just as I pictured (on No. 8) and said ‘go in,’ before the cheers from the gallery told me it had.”

“I realized the second shot in the fourth went in also because of the cheers. I was ecstatic, and played on with a desire to feel even more of that.”

Uehara could only manage pars on the back nine holes, preventing her from finishing in the top nine for the first time in two seasons. But she is showing signs of a recovery. Since failing to make the cut at June’s Women’s PGA Championship, Uehara has done better each time out, finishing 36th, 25th, 19th and 11th in her four events preceding this one.

Jutanugarn made a 12-birdie putt on the final hole for a 6-under 66 and a four-stroke victory over South Korea’s Kim Sei-young. The 20-year-old Thai player won nine days after withdrawing from the Rio Olympics because of a left knee injury, a problem that almost forced her to skip the event.

“I feel like I’m going to withdraw this week because my knee hurt so bad last week,” Jutanugarn said. “But when I got here on Monday and Tuesday, it’s getting a lot better, and first round it’s fine.”

Bundled up in a winter jacket between shots on an overcast afternoon, the second-ranked Jutanugarn broke a tie with top-ranked Lydia Ko for the LPGA Tour victory lead.

Jutanugarn focused on having fun — and did. Blasting 2-iron and 3-wood off the driving holes on the tree-lined course, she birdied the par-5 seventh and par-3 eighth to get to 19 under, then pulled away with birdies on the par-5 12th, par-4 14th, par-3 15th and par-5 18th.

“I felt like I wanted to have fun and be happy,” Jutanugarn said. “No matter what’s going to happen, I can handle it.”

Reed wins twice over

Farmingdale New York AP

Patrick Reed had a crystal trophy, a clear shot at the richest payoff in golf and a spot on the Ryder Cup team.

All he could offer Rickie Fowler was best wishes to join him at Hazeltine.

Reed picked up two victories Sunday at The Barclays. He rallied from an early two-shot deficit to win the FedEx Cup playoff opener and assure himself a clear shot at the $10 million bonus. And he secured a spot on the U.S. team at Hazeltine that will try to win back the Ryder Cup.

“Everyone’s been talking about the Ryder Cup, been talking about, ‘Oh, you’re in the eighth spot and you’re on the bubble,’ and all that,” Reed said after his one-shot victory. “If you go and win, it takes care of everything else. . . . It takes care of everything.”