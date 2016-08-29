Blue Jays’ Donaldson hits three home runs

Midway through his first at-bat Sunday, Blue Jays slugger Josh Donaldson was hopping around in pain after fouling a ball off his right knee.

From there, he was all smiles.

Donaldson had his first career three-homer game, Troy Tulowitzki also went deep and the Blue Jays beat the Twins 9-6 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Donaldson hit a solo homer off Kyle Gibson in the second, then delivered a go-ahead, two-run blast off Pat Light (0-1) in the seventh.

“It’s one of those things, as a baseball player, you want to happen one day,” Donaldson said. “You don’t know if it’s ever going to happen, it’s kind of a rare thing. I was happy to do it.”

Dozens of fans tossed hats onto the field to celebrate the home run hat trick after Donaldson, the AL MVP in 2015, hit a solo shot off Alex Wimmers in the eighth. Groundskeepers and even the Blue Jays mascot helped clear the hats away. Donaldson came out for a curtain call as the crowd of 47,444 roared their approval.

“I’ve never had a curtain call before so that was nice,” Donaldson said. “I tried to enjoy it for a second. (Encarnacion) was on deck after I hit the third one and he had a huge smile on his face. That kind of brought it into reality a little bit there.”

Donaldson’s fourth multihomer game this season and the 10th of his career also marked the 17th three-homer game in the majors this season.

“It doesn’t get any better than that,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s heating up.”

Jose Bautista had his first three-hit game of the season for the AL East-leading Blue Jays.

Minnesota lost its season-worst 10th straight. The Twins have lost seven straight in Toronto.

“We scored over 20 runs in three games and couldn’t find a way to win one,” manager Paul Molitor said. “It shows you how they’re rolling offensively.”

Orioles 5, Yankees 0

In New York, Kevin Gausman tamed the torrid Yankees hitters, Mark Trumbo lined his major league-leading 40th home run and Steve Pearce also connected to help Baltimore avert a sweep.

Angels 5, Tigers 0

In Los Angeles, former Tiger Jefry Marte had three RBI and Tyler Skaggs shut down Detroit.

Rays 10, Astros 4

In Houston, Chris Archer struck out 10 in seven innings, Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer and Tampa Bay beat the Astros.

White Sox 4, Mariners 1

In Chicago, Carlos Rodon pitched into the seventh inning, Justin Morneau had a two-run single and Melky Cabrera drove in a run and scored twice.

Royals 10, Red Sox 4

In Boston, Raul Mondesi hit a bases-loaded triple and Eric Hosmer added a two-run single during an eight-run sixth inning.

Rangers 2, Indians 1

In Arlington, Texas, Derek Holland allowed one run over six innings, and new left fielder Carlos Gomez made two highlight-reel catches.

INTERLEAGUE

Athletics 7, Cardinals 4

In St. Louis, rookie Andrew Triggs earned his first win and Stephen Vogt and Khris Davis homered.