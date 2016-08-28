Urias puts growth on display against Cubs

The maturation of Julio Urias is coming along quickly for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 20-year-old rookie from Mexico allowed one run over six innings, Corey Seager set a Dodgers franchise record for a shortstop with his 23rd home run and Los Angeles defeated the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Saturday to even the series between NL division leaders.

Urias (5-2) pitched better at home than the last time he faced the Cubs. The left-hander made his second career start in Chicago on June 2 and gave up six runs — five earned — and eight hits in five innings while serving up three homers.

This time, he allowed six hits and tied a career high with eight strikeouts and two walks. He is 4-0 in six games (four starts) since the All-Star break.

“He kept getting stronger and executing better,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “There’s a quiet confidence. He’s being more aggressive. Early on, he was trying to understand the major league strike zone. He can trust his stuff and be more aggressive in the strike zone.”

The defense backed Urias with two double plays.

“It gives me a lot of confidence,” he said through a translator. “A couple starts ago I started picking up my confidence. In the beginning I felt strange. Now I feel like I belong here and that’s the biggest difference.”

Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 38th save a day after allowing a run on a wild pitch in the ninth in a 6-4, 10-inning loss.

“I didn’t have a lot of hours of sleep last night, letting my teammates down,” Jansen said. “I got to figure out how to be aggressive all the time out there.”

The Cubs’ four-game winning streak ended behind the shortest outing of the season from Jason Hammel (13-7). He gave up three runs and five hits in 2⅓ innings.

“Jason wasn’t happy when I took him out. He didn’t want to go, but I didn’t see things straightening out,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I’m not concerned about him and it’s not a lack of confidence in him.”

Hammel was coming off a poor performance against Colorado, allowing a season-high 10 runs (six earned) in 3⅓ innings of an 11-4 loss. He remained winless in nine career games (six starts) at Dodger Stadium.

“Joe and I talked after the game about it but it’s not a topic for discussion in the newspapers,” Hammel said. “There’s nothing wrong with me mechanically. I’m fine.”

Braves 3, Giants 1

In San Francisco, Matt Kemp hit a three-run homer and Mike Foltynewicz pitched 7⅔ strong innings.

Rockies 9, Nationals 4 (11)

In Washington, Charlie Blackmon hit two home runs, including the go-ahead shot in the 11th inning, and Colorado beat the Nationals to snap a four-game losing streak.

Mets 12, Phillies 1

In New York, Yoenis Cespedes hit a three-run homer, Kelly Johnson had a pinch-hit grand slam and Noah Syndergaard pitched two-hit ball over seven innings.

Reds 13, Diamondbacks 0

In Phoenix, Anthony DeSclafani threw a four-hitter and Scott Schebler homered twice.

Padres 1, Marlins 0

In Miami, Ryan Schimpf homered, Clayton Richard pitched seven innings and San Diego beat the Marlins to snap a four-game losing streak.

Pirates 9, Brewers 6

In Milwaukee, pinch hitter Gregory Polanco had a tiebreaking three-run double and Pittsburgh overcame a four-run deficit.

INTERLEAGUE

Athletics 3, Cardinals 2

In St. Louis, Khris Davis hustled home on an infield grounder in the eighth inning and Oakland rallied for two runs to beat the Cardinals.

Yankees 13, Orioles 5

In New York, rookie Gary Sanchez kept up a most remarkable run, homering for the third straight game to help the Yankees rout Baltimore.

Red Sox 8, Royals 3

In Boston, Dustin Pedroia had four hits to extend his streak to 11 at-bats before bouncing into a double play with a chance to tie the major league record in the Red Sox’s win over Kansas City.

Angels 3, Tigers 2

In Detroit, Kaleb Cowart hit his second career home run and C.J. Cron added an RBI single for the Angels.

Tigers stars Victor Martinez and J.D. Martinez were ejected, along with manager Brad Ausmus and hitting coach Wally Joyner in a series of balls-and-strikes disputes.

Rangers 7, Indians 0

In Arlington, Texas, Mitch Moreland’s grand slam capped a five-run first inning for the Rangers and A.J. Griffin pitched six strong frames.

Blue Jays 8, Twins 7

In Toronto, Melvin Upton Jr. hit an RBI triple and continued home on a misplay in the eighth inning, completing AL East-leading Toronto’s rally from a five-run deficit.

Astros 6, Rays 2

In Houston, rookie Alex Bregman homered and had three RBIs, and Dallas Keuchel threw seven solid innings.

White Sox 9, Mariners 3

In Chicago, Jose Abreu hit the first of the White Sox’s four runs, and Jose Quintana threw 7⅔ solid innings.