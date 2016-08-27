Miyazato, Yokomine tied for ninth after 36 holes in Canadian Pacific Women’s Open

Ai Miyazato shot a 4-under-par 68 and compatriot Sakura Yokomine carded a 67 as both moved within five shots of the lead after the second round of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Friday.

World No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand shot a 64 to hold a three-stroke cushion atop of the leaderboard over South Korea’s Chun In-gee (67) and Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow (69).

Former World No. 1 Miyazato made five birdies and one bogey over a seven-hole stretch from the 12th at Priddis Greens Golf & Country Club and joined Yokomine in a tie for ninth at 7-under 137.

“My putting wasn’t bad but it was difficult to read (the greens),” said Miyazato, who opened with a 69. “I didn’t make that many mistakes, short game included.

“Over these two days I have been hitting my putts and strokes without any hesitancy. Hopefully I can keep playing like this,” she said.

Yokomine had six birdies against a lone bogey on the 10th hole.

“I played with determination not to miss the cut,” Yokomine said. “After I made my first birdie I felt relaxed. My shots were really good.”

Harukyo Nomura, who finished fourth at the Rio Olympics, matched par with a 72 and was at 3-under tied for 36th with Mika Miyazato and Ayako Uehara.