Matsuyama, Ishikawa to team up in World Cup of Golf

Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Ishikawa will represent Japan at the World Cup of Golf as the PGA Tour on Friday announced the final field for the Nov. 23-27 event at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.

Matsuyama had already secured his place in the tournament but chose former teen phenom Ishikawa as his teammate.

The 2016 tournament, featuring 28 two-man teams, will return to a 72-hole, stroke play, two-man team event format.

The first and third days of competition will be the foursomes (alternate shot) format and the second and final days are fourball (best ball) play.

Australia’s world No. 1 Jason Day will partner seventh-ranked Adam Scott, while Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker will team up for the United States.

The announcement came on the same day that Matsuyama missed the cut at the Barclays, the first of four U.S. PGA Tour Playoff events.

Matsuyama made two birdies, four bogeys and one double bogey in a round of 75 at the par-71 Bethpage State Park, closing at 4-over 146 to miss the cut by one shot.

“All my shortcomings were exposed,” Matsuyama said. “I missed short putts and could not play good shots after that to aid my recovery.”