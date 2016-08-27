Packers get past 49ers 21-10

After just two drives, Aaron Rodgers is ready to begin the season for the Green Bay Packers. San Francisco coach Chip Kelly still needs a bit more time to figure out who his starting quarterback will be once the games count next month.

Rodgers made the most of his only appearance of the preseason, throwing a touchdown pass to Randall Cobb in the Green Bay Packers’ 21-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night.

“I feel good about the work we put in tonight,” he said. “We had two good, sustained drives. We ran a bunch of plays in those two drives and it was up-tempo and that’s important.”

Colin Kaepernick did not fare as well as he looked extremely rusty in his first game action since last November. He completed 2 of 6 passes and generated one first down on three drives.

“I wish we had done a little bit more but it was good to get out there and get my feet wet,” Kaepernick said.

Even though Kaepernick struggled after sitting out the past two weeks with a tired shoulder and Blaine Gabbert led the Niners to a touchdown on one of his two drives, Kelly said he’s not ready to pick a starter for the season opener against the Rams on Sept. 12.

“You’re never going to make any decisions walking off the field,” Kelly said. “We’ll sit down as a staff and see where we are.”

After a three-and-out on the opening drive, Gabbert led San Francisco to a score on his final series. He had a nice run and two short completions before Carlos Hyde busted a 27-yard run. Quinton Patton then took a lateral from Gabbert and scampered into the end zone on a 3-yard run.

Kaepernick entered to applause on the next series, but did little to show he deserves the starting job. He was quick to leave the pocket when his first option was covered, and three of his passes were broken up by defenders. He finished 2-for-6 for 14 yards and added 18 yards on four runs. Patriots 19, Panthers 17

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Tom Brady looked sharp in his preseason debut, throwing a 33-yard touchdown pass to Chris Hogan in helping New England to a win over Carolina. Redskins 21, Bills 16

In Landover, Maryland, Kirk Cousins found a groove and undrafted rookie running back Robert Kelley made the most of his chance and Washington beat Buffalo.

Cousins overcame a rough start to finish 12 of 23 for 188 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Steelers 27, Saints 14

In New Orleans, Ben Roethlisberger torched the Saints for 148 yards and two touchdown passes on his first two series of this preseason, then got the rest of the game off as Pittsburgh rolled. Buccaneers 30, Browns 13

In Tampa, Cleveland’s Josh Gordon scored on a 43-yard reception and also hauled in another pass from Robert Griffin III for a 44-yard gain in a loss to the Bucs.