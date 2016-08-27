Verlander sharp again for Tigers

Most big-league managers would have still held on to a sliver of hope as Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers came down to its last few moments.

Yes, Nick Buss had just hit what looked like a game-ending double play ball, but Andrelton Simmons was crashing into Detroit shortstop Erick Aybar as he prepared to make the relay to first. If Simmons’ clean slide could break up the double play, the Angels would still be alive.

Scioscia, though, knew they wouldn’t be. After all, he had been Aybar’s manager for 10 years until he was traded last winter.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a shortstop that is better than Erick at turning the 4-6-3 double play,” he said. “If he gets a decent feed, he’s going to get the ball to first no matter who is coming at him.”

Sure enough, Aybar threw a strike to Miguel Cabrera, even as he was flipped on his face, clinching Detroit’s 4-2 victory.

The Angels had a better chance in the eighth, when they pulled within 4-2 and chased Justin Verlander, but that brought in another of Scioscia’s former players — Francisco Rodriguez.

Rodriguez walked Mike Trout to put the tying run on base, then saw Albert Pujols barely miss a homer down the left-field line before getting him to ground out to end the threat.

“You knew that was going to be a battle with Frankie and Albert out there,” Scioscia said. “Albert almost got him, but he just couldn’t wrap it around the pole, and then Frankie made a great pitch. That’s what he’s going to do.”

That was enough for the Tigers, who have won five straight to move back into contention in both the AL Central and wild-card races.

Verlander (14-7) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out eight in his ninth straight quality start. Since July 2, he is 7-1 with a 2.00 ERA while giving up 48 hits in 76⅓ innings.

“This is what you work for,” he said. “You work so hard in the offseason so that you can be strong at the end of the year and continue to give your team a chance to win when it really counts.”

Trout went 0-for-3 against Verlander, and is 1-for-15 against the Detroit ace in his career.

“That was obviously a tough night,” Trout said. “He was throwing near 100 (mph, 161 kph), he was working the corners, and he was keeping us off balance. That doesn’t give you many chances.”

Justin Upton hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth — his fourth in five games.

Indians 12, Rangers 1

In Arlington, Texas, Corey Kluber pitched six strong innings for a career-best sixth straight victory and Abraham Almonte hit two run-scoring doubles, helping Cleveland rout the Rangers.

Mariners 3, White Sox 1

In Chicago, Chris Sale struck out 14 but got outpitched by Felix Hernandez and the Seattle bullpen.

Yankees 14, Orioles 4

In New York, rookie Gary Sanchez homered for the eighth time in nine games and drove in four runs to help the Yankees pound Baltimore.

Blue Jays 15, Twins 8

In Toronto, Russell Martin and Justin Smoak each homered and drove in five runs and the Blue Jays handed Minnesota its eighth straight loss.

Astros 5, Rays 4

In Houston, Carlos Correa and Evan Gattis hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to lift the Astros past Tampa Bay.

Royals 6, Red Sox 3

In Boston, Eric Hosmer and Alex Gordon homered, and starter Ian Kennedy allowed one run through five innings to lead Kansas City past the Red Sox.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cubs 6, Dodgers 4 (10)

In Los Angeles, Kris Bryant hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the 10th inning to go with an earlier solo shot, lifting Chicago over the hosts.

The Cubs improved to 19-4 in August while earning their major league-leading 82nd victory.

Giants 7, Braves 0

In San Francisco, Jeff Samardzija and two relievers combined on a seven-hitter.

Mets 9, Phillies 4

In New York, Wilmer Flores launched a grand slam, Asdrubal Cabrera homered from both sides of the plate and even Bartolo Colon had two helpful hits while pitching the Mets to a victory over Philadelphia.

Pirates 5, Brewers 3

In Milwaukee, Jordy Mercer’s first career grand slam capped a five-run sixth inning that started with two errors by Brewers third baseman Jonathan Villar in Pittsburgh’s victory.

Nationals 8, Rockies 5

In Washington, Jayson Werth and Daniel Murphy hit solo homers and drove in two runs each, and Gio Gonzalez earned his 100th career victory.

Marlins 7, Padres 6

In Miami, Chris Johnson’s run-scoring ground-rule double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth gave the Marlins a victory over San Diego.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki walked in the ninth.

Diamondbacks 4, Reds 3 (11)

In Phoenix, Brandon Drury scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 11th inning.

INTERLEAGUE

Cardinals 3, Athletics 1

In St. Louis, Jedd Gyorko homered and Luke Weaver pitched six strong innings against Oakland to earn his first major league victory.