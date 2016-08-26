Kvitova, Radwanska advance in New Haven

Two-time defending champion Petra Kvitova needed just an hour Thursday to beat Ekaterina Makarova 6-3, 6-1 and move into the semifinals of the Connecticut Open, despite suffering from a cold.

Looking to join Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki as a four-time winner in the tournament, Kvitova overpowered the Olympic doubles champion, breaking her four times — three during the 25-minute final set.

“I think that sometimes I can’t really pay too much attention how I feel,” Kvitova said. “It’s just going out there, just being strong mentally, think about the next point, think about the tennis.”

The Olympic bronze medalist and two-time Wimbledon champion has been criticized during her career for inconsistent play. But the Czech star will be looking for her fifth consecutive appearance in the finals here and her third straight title. She also won in 2012.

“They should look at New Haven,” she said about her critics. “It’s always nice coming somewhere when you feel, you know, at a home and you know you can play well. It always gives you (a) little bit more confidence than normally.”

She will face top-seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in the semifinals. Radwanska beat lucky loser Kirstin Flipkens of Belgium 6-1, 6-4.

The world’s fourth-ranked player had an easy time in the first set, but needed a break in the ninth game of the second set to secure the win over the 30-year-old Flipkens, who struggled with an injury to her left hand.

Nishikori looks to peak

KYODO

Kei Nishikori said Thursday he is hoping to hit his best form of the season at the upcoming U.S. Open.

World No. 7 Nishikori goes into the Grand Slam having recently won the bronze medal at the Rio Games, where he gave Japan its first tennis medal at the Olympics in almost a century.

“I’ve come here hoping to be at my peak at this tournament. I want to play with confidence,” the sixth-seeded Nishikori told a news conference.

In Rio, Nishikori lost to the eventual gold medalist, second-ranked Andy Murray, in the semifinals, but rebounded to outlast fifth-ranked Spaniard Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-7 (1-7), 6-3 to win Japan’s first Olympic tennis medal in 96 years.

In his first tournament after the games, he fell in straight sets to Australia’s Bernard Tomic in the third round in Cincinnati.

“I felt I was able to improve my level under pressure that is unique to the Olympics,” said Nishikori, who lost in the quarterfinals of the London Olympics four years ago.

“I came through after struggling against Nadal and it was a really fulfilling Olympics.”

Nishikori will be seeking his first Grand Slam title in New York, where he reached the final two years ago.