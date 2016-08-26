Romo gives Cowboys scare in loss to Seattle

Three plays were all it took for Dallas to get yet another injury scare surrounding Tony Romo.

The quarterback lasted just 90 seconds into the Cowboys’ 27-17 preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night before leaving with what appeared at first to be a potentially significant injury, but ended up being minor.

Romo was tackled from behind by Seattle’s Cliff Avril on the third play from scrimmage as Romo scrambled from the pocket.

He immediately grabbed at his back, crumpled on the field while trainers sprinted from the Dallas sideline and images of Romo’s injury problems from last year immediately flashed to mind.

Turned out it was all just a scare. Romo walked off the field without assistance, threw passes on the sideline and lobbied for a return to the game. Dallas coach Jason Garrett opted to play it safe and Romo donned a baseball hat as a spectator the rest of the night.

“I was just in shock and had my mind on just, ‘C’mon, Tony. Get up,’ ” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the team’s TV broadcast.

“Said a few prayers right there in the middle on the spot. Really just couldn’t imagine getting that hand dealt to us. We’re pleased that it’s in good shape. We obviously don’t need to see what Tony can do out there.”

What Romo saw was an impressive initial flash from rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott and a solid performance by backup QB Dak Prescott against one of the top defenses in the NFL.

Elliott rushed for 48 yards on seven carries, including a 13-yard run where he knocked Seattle safety Kam Chancellor backward. Prescott was solid playing against most of Seattle’s starting defense, finishing 17 of 23 for 116 yards, including a 17-yard TD pass that Jason Witten snatched away from K.J. Wright.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks’ No. 1 offense played into the second half, scoring on four of its final five possessions including a pair of TD tosses by Wilson.

He found Paul Richardson on a perfectly placed 9-yard crossing route in the second quarter, then improvised, spun, scrambled and hit Tyler Lockett on a 9-yard strike midway through the third quarter on his final play.

Wilson finished 16 of 21 for 192 yards.

Dolphins 17, Falcons 6: In Orlando, Florida, running back Arian Foster had a 2-yard touchdown run in Miami’s win over Atlanta.

Foster, who joined the Dolphins during the offseason and is coming off an Achilles injury, had his most extensive playing time with his new team in the third preseason game that was played at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

The four-time Pro Bowl running back played in just one series in the first half, but he made the most of the limited opportunities by sparking the Dolphins to their lone touchdown drive of the half with five carries for 10 yards, capped by his 2-yard scoring run early in the second quarter.

Miami QB Ryan Tannehill, didn’t put his team in many scoring positions, but he did move the ball effectively.

He completed 20 of 29 passes for 155 yards while leading the Dolphins to a score in one of two red zone opportunities.