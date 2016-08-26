Moore comes up one out short in bid for no-hitter

After losing his no-hit bid with one out to go, Matt Moore just smiled.

The San Francisco lefty gave up a soft, clean single to Corey Seager with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Thursday night.

“Giving up a base hit right there is a part of the game,” Moore said. “It was a fun ride all the way up until that point … there’s not a lot to be angry about. I think the smile just kind of came out.”

Moore’s try ended on his 133rd pitch. It was Seager Bobblehead Night at Dodger Stadium, and a sellout crowd cheered Moore after the ball plopped onto the grass in shallow right field.

Moore was pulled immediately. San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy had been pacing in the dugout for a couple of innings as Moore’s pitch count climbed — he missed most of the last two seasons after Tommy John surgery.

“He was excited to have a chance at it. He was very grateful and said, ‘thanks, I appreciate you giving me a chance,’ ” Bochy said. “He didn’t show any signs of frustration or disappointing end to give up a hit there. He pitched his heart out.”

Giants center fielder Denard Span sprinted for two outstanding catches, including a leadoff grab in the ninth, to give Moore a chance.

Moore earned his first win for San Francisco since it got him in a trade with Tampa Bay on Aug. 1. The victory moved the Giants within two games of the NL West-leading Dodgers.

He almost became the first Giants pitcher to no-hit the archrival Dodgers since 1915, when New York’s Rube Marquard stopped Brooklyn.

Moore struck out seven and walked three. Reliever Santiago Casilla needed just one pitch to get the final out.

Mets 10, Cardinals 6

In St. Louis, Alejandro De Aza homered and drove in five runs for New York.

Braves 3, Diamondbacks 1

In Phoenix, Matt Wisler, called up from Triple-A in time to start for Atlanta, didn’t allow Arizona a hit for six innings.

Pirates 3, Brewers 2 (10)

In Milwaukee, Andrew McCutchen hit a home run and a pair of RBI singles, including the tiebreaker in the 10th.

INTERLEAGUE

Nationals 4, Orioles 0

In Washington, Max Scherzer allowed two hits over eight innings and Bryce Harper had a two-run double to spark the hosts.

Royals 5, Marlins 2

In Miami, Alcides Escobar homered and drove in two runs for Kansas City.

The Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-4 in the loss.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Angels 6, Blue Jays 3

In Toronto, Albert Pujols reached the 100-RBI mark for the 13th time, the fifth player in history to achieve the feat, Mike Trout had three hits and drove in four runs, and Los Angeles beat the Blue Jays.

Pujols joined Jimmie Foxx, Lou Gehrig, Alex Rodriguez and Babe Ruth as the only players with 100 or more RBIs in 13 seasons.

Rangers 9, Indians 0

In Arlington, Texas, Cole Hamels allowed only two singles over eight innings for his 14th victory.

Rays 2, Red Sox 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Enny Romero earned his first major league save, relieving with two outs in the ninth and fanning Boston’s David Ortiz.

White Sox 7, Mariners 6

In Chicago, Todd Frazier tied it with an RBI single in the seventh and lifted the White Sox past Seattle with a line drive down the left-field line in the ninth.

The Mariners’ Norichika Aoki went 0-for-4.

Tigers 8, Twins 5

In Minneapolis, James McCann had a three-run homer and finished with four hits, helping Detroit complete a series sweep.