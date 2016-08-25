Core of homegrown talent gives Pirates hope for future

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently battling it out with several other ball clubs for a wild card slot in the National League playoffs.

If the Bucs do land one of the two WC berths, it will mark their fourth straight postseason appearance.

Yep, things are going swimmingly for their organization.

Or, to put it another way, the Pirates are livin’ high on the hog.

For now, anyway.

Y’see, over the last 70 years, it’s been feast or famine for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

With no snacking in between.

Since the post-World War II period, the Bucs have endured prolonged periods of futility followed by extended runs of success that have included three World Series titles.

MAS is not talking mere ups and downs here. He means deepest ocean depths alternating with Mt. Everest peaks.

It all began back in the last half of the 1940s when the perenially bottom-dwelling Pirates were the team that clubhouse lawyers (locker room troublemakers) on the seven other National League ballclubs were banished to as punishment for their cancerous effect on team unity.

Remember the flick “42” on Jackie Robinson breaking the MLB color barrier?

Several Brooklyn Dodgers were traded, in almost comical fashion, to the Pirates as a form of spanking for their outspoken opposition to Jackie’s presence on the Dodgers.

Thereafter, nothing kept a bigot in line like the threat of a trip from the NL penthouse to its outhouse.

From 1946-57, the Pirates finished last or next-to-last 10 times, including four straight as eighth place cellar-dwellers between ’52-’55.

Other than Hall of Fame slugger Ralph Kiner, the only exciting thing about those Pirates ball clubs was their ownership. The top U.S. comedian of the era, Bob Hope, and America’s most-admired crooner, Bing Crosby, each had a piece of the Bucs.

Heck, even Li’l MAS always thought “sweep” whenever his lowly Fightin’ Phils and the Pirates met in a series.

But then in the late 1950s, the Pirates trotted out a young Puerto Rican in rightfield named Roberto Clemente.

Flashy and quirky, not to mention supremely talented, Clemente would key a Pittsburgh resurgence that culminated in a Bill Mazeroski sayonara World Series-winning home run in 1960.

That historic shot propelled the Pirates to an unprecedented 20-year stretch of success.

The Pirates continued as contenders throughout the ’60s and won another MLB title in ’71.

The Bucs would excel yearly in the 1970s as well, winning several NL East titles before Willie Stargell and the “We Are Family” Bucs captured yet another World Series crown in 1979.

However, a lull set in for much of the 1980s. For seven straight seasons, the Pirates mostly finished at or near the bottom of the standings.

But then in the mid-’80s a guy named Barry Bonds came along and so too did three straight NL East titles from 1990-92.

But after Bonds left for San Francisco, the Pirates would sink into an unprecedented MLB funk.

Beginning in 1993, the Bucs suffered 20 consecutive losing seasons, a big league record for such futility.

It wasn’t until the second decade of the new millennium, in 2013, that Pittsburgh would finally finish with a winning log, and a playoff spot to boot.

Which is where we pick up the presently feasting Bucs.

Call them the result of Pittsburgh doing things, shall we say, “The New Pirate Way.”

“I think it’s just a testament to our organization as a whole,” Bucs shortstop Jordy Mercer told MAS. “Doing well in the draft, getting the right guys for the right situation.”

Pittsburgh is a mid-sized market, so the Pirates, thrifty by necessity, HAVE done a nice job of building from within.

“We have 10 or 12 guys who all came in together and stayed together all the way up to the big leagues,” Mercer proudly stated.

“I think that’s kind of cool; you don’t see that happen very often.”

The present-day Pirates have learned to win together.

“Having success at the lower levels helps create that winning mindset and winning culture,” Jordy maintains. “We’ve carried it right on up here.”

A prime example of the Bucs’ eye for locating and then developing talent is their terrific outfield: former National League MVP Andrew McCutchen, Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco, all products of the Pirates’ farm system.

McCutchen didn’t disagree when MAS suggested they might be MLB’s best all-around trio of pasture patrollers.

“Yeah, we have guys that can do a lot of things,” McCutchen acknowledged, without referring directly to himself. “They can hit, run, throw; anything we need, they can bring.

“And there’s not much you need to tell them,” the man known as “Clutch Cutch” added. “They just go out and do their job.”

And then there are the more, um, esoteric machinations of the present Pirates organization.

All in the name of gaining and maintaining a competitive edge.

Example: Quality sleep and a lot of it (nine hours nightly is recommended).

The Pirates bring in a sleep consultant to meet with the team once a month. And on the road the team takes along the players’ preferred mattresses and pillows.

And beets, beets, and more beets at any team food spread.

The reason?

A closely guarded organizational secret.

Also, something folks in Japan can relate to: a penchant for meetings, sometimes about why and when to hold meetings.

Jon Niese, after coming over in a trade from the New York Mets, reportedly said he attended more meetings in one Pirates spring training than he had in his entire career to that point.

Don’t know how happy the late Willie Stargell would be with beets in the clubhouse, though.

After all, Willie once owned a fried chicken joint in the Steel City’s “Hill” section.

It is said patrons would jam his shop during Stargell at-bats because if Willie hit one out, legendary Pirates announcer Bob Prince might proclaim: “Chicken on the Hill with Will!”

And lucky fans inside feasted free of charge.

But Stargell would no doubt be happy to count these current Bucs as new age relatives.

And were Bing Crosby still with us, he would surely be willing to croon a tune for all those successful Pirate ball clubs, past and present.

“We Are Extended Family” has a nice ring.

Contact Man About Sports at: davwigg@gmail.com