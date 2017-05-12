Teens thrive with engaged parents

The article “Why are Japanese teens so glum?” in the May 2 edition saddened me, because it tells us that “young people in Japan have the lowest mental well-being of 20 major countries.”

It won’t be easy to find the exact causes for such a result. However, teens report high levels of life satisfaction if their “parents spend time talking to their child daily or eat a main meal with the child.”

I am afraid that most young people spend a lot of time on their cellphones, but for happiness, communicating with their parents is essential. Parents have a huge responsibility in whether young people feel happy or not.

The teen years are a time of preparation for their future and vision. School life eventually ends and they become a full member of society.

Everybody has his or her own part to play in society. It is my prayer that young people in Japan spend their teens years wisely finding the part they will play in the future.

With good preparation, anything is possible, including happiness.

HADANO, KANAGAWA PREFECTURE

