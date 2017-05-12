Ted Rall’s appalling attack on a widow

I found the column about Sheryl Sandberg by Ted Rall incredibly insensitive and offensive (“Sheryl Sandberg: world’s most annoying person” in the May 3 edition). I can understand one would disagree with her point of views and be critical of her book, but the way he ridicules her deceased husband and the way he died is appalling.

Yes, she is wealthy and she has resources, but it doesn’t invalidate her and her family’s tragedy for losing their loved one that put their life upside down.

The way the author write about it is totally misogynistic. How ironic is it that he wondered if he sounds that way? He has his mind made up even before reading her book. This is not a critic of the book. It is just bashing it unfairly.

I cannot believe The Japan Times would print an article like that.

SAN, FRANCISCO

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.