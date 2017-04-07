Best wishes for The Japan Times

Congratulations on your 120th anniversary! It was in 1963 that I began to subscribe to your esteemed newspaper, the same year I entered college. So I have been a regular reader for 54 years!

I sometimes tried to read it in high school. It was too difficult for me to understand, but it worked for college entrance examinations.

Among the pictures of the memorable times, President Kennedy’s assassination, Mishima Yukio’s ritual suicide and so on were very impressive. Though there was no picture in the paper, another big story was when Edwin O. Reischauer, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, was stabbed by a young Japanese. At that time as a young Japanese, I wrote a letter of apology. I was very much surprised that the U.S. Embassy gave me a reply!

Thanks to your esteemed newspaper, I could pass Grade 1 in the STEP Eiken when I was a sophomore. I do hope that your esteemed newspaper will continue to prosper.

FUKUSHIMA

