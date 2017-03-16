Creative people deserve their pay

Regarding the Sound Off column titled “Militant approach to collecting fees hurts JASRAC’s reputation” in the March 13 edition, beauty salons don’t give away haircuts. Cafes charge for their coffee. Music schools collect tuition for instruction.

So, why would they expect to be able to use the work of songwriters for free? JASRAC is ensuring that creative people get paid for doing their job.

TOKYO

