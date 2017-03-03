Airbnb boasts a brighter future in Japan than Uber

Abenomics hasn’t succeeded in achieving substantial structural reform. Legalizing short-term property rentals could be one step in the quest to produce real structural reform. The Diet is likely to pass laws to allow residential rentals for up to 180 days. This could boost the economy if some of Japan’s 8 million vacant houses are renovated and converted to minpaku (private lodging) rentals.

If Japan is to hit its target of 40 million tourists by 2020, deregulation needs to happen. Airbnb is estimated to have 48,000 rental apartments available in Japan currently. Once the rules are clear, I expect more landowners will join and we could see Airbnb’s supply double to 100,000 units. After all, Japan only allows Airbnb rentals in Tokyo’s Ota Ward and other special economic zones.

The Diet is also expected to discuss ride-sharing after the Regulatory Reform Promotion Council submits its findings. Uber and ride-sharing, however, faces a tougher path than Airbnb. First, the taxi lobby is strong and respected by the LDP. Indeed, in an effort to prevent it, they cut starting fares from ¥730 to ¥410 last month. More importantly, Japan doesn’t appear to need Uber since the taxis and trains are in impeccable condition.

Although some tourists may be disappointed by the lack of ride-sharing, especially during the Olympics, I believe they would prefer a greater choice of accommodations versus the convenience of Uber. Let’s hope the government recognizes the benefits of allowing minpaku rentals of 180 days or longer. This would help solve the shortage of hotel rooms and also show Abe’s commitment to structural reform.

TOKYO

