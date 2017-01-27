Rall wrongheaded on women’s march

Of all the wonderful articles printed about the women’s march, how did you decide to run such a misleading, misogynistic piece of opinion by a man (“Failure and hope in Women’s March,” by Ted Rall in the Jan. 25 edition)?

The day was the only day of unity and happiness that every man, woman and child I know in the U.S. had been craving since Nov. 8. The millions of women and their allies who marched on Jan. 21 marched for many different reasons, but the unifying theme was that we won’t allow ourselves to go back to a time when bullies, like the author you published, can try to write our narratives and steal not only what is said about us, but what is done to us.

BOSTON

