Is Davos man ready for a Xi change?

China’s Xi Jinping may be looking at a chilly trip to the Swiss Alps this week, and I don’t mean the weather.

The most interesting thing about Xi being the first Chinese leader to join the World Economic Forum is geopolitical timing. This year’s Davos confab overlaps with the Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump, who made withdrawal from global elites a hallmark of his presidential campaign. Trump’s “America first” tariffs, walls and unilateralism would seem to make China de facto champion of globalization. Xi’s Davos jaunt will punctuate that point, one presaged in currency markets in the closing days of 2016.

Quietly, but importantly, Beijing downgraded the dollar’s role in its trade-weighted foreign exchange basket by four percentage points to 22.4 percent, while boosting the role of the South Korean won and Singapore dollar. The change signaled two things. One, the yuan has room to weaken. Two, the dollar’s days are numbered as the linchpin of world trade. Hardly the turn of events Trump’s team hoped for as it threatens a trade war.

But China may be simultaneously tardy and premature in its Davos debut. Tardy, because many are staying away this year as populist uprisings give globalist leaders pause. Gathering for champagne, caviar and elitist schmoozing in the Alps might embolden critics. Germany’s Angela Merkel is steering clear, as are Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other key luminaries. Davos Man’s repeated failure to sense where humankind headed in 2016 — Brexit, Trump, Rodrigo Duterte — proves his worldview is part of the problem.

Premature, because socialism with Chinese characteristics has even less appeal with hyper-globalizers grappling with voter uprisings than in the past. In other words, Xi is trying to sell the “Beijing consensus” as a viable replacement for the “Washington consensus” to the crowd least likely to buy it.

Washington’s preferred prescription emerged following the collapse of a Soviet Union that Trump’s pal Russian President Vladimir Putin seems keen on rebuilding. At its core were the free markets, open trade and borders, democratic principles and press freedoms championed by the U.S. Treasury Department, the International Monetary Fund and Wall Street. In 2008, though, that consensus hit a wall of doubt and dysfunction with Lehman’s collapse and struggled to regain its mojo ever since.

China is keen to fill the void with its own playbook: autocratic state capitalism, press blackouts, negligible labor and environmental standards and support for rogue regimes that do its bidding. Since late 2012, Xi bolstered the sales pitch with initiatives like a “One Belt, One Road” plan to recreate the Silk Road and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Trump’s pledge to kill the Trans-Pacific Partnership is a gift to Beijing’s desire for influence and friends. His threats to impose 45 percent tariffs and renege on climate change commitments give Xi’s government an adult-in-the-room glow — one he’s hoping will reap big rewards with the Davos set.

But as Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, told Bloomberg: “Our concept is more needed than ever before because the big issues in the world can’t be addressed by governments alone, by business alone, by society alone. You need a global platform.”

That wasn’t a Xi smack down by the original Davos Man. In fact, WEF is going all out to woo Chinese corporations to support its cause financially. This week, Xi will appear with China’s two richest men — Jack Ma of Alibaba and Wang Jianlin of Dalian Wanda Group. Stock market regulator Fang Xinghai and state-assets head Xiao Yaqing are in town for a “China’s Role for Global Prosperity” panel sure to be standing room only.

But lust for the most promising market doesn’t equate to affection for the Chinese model. Hedge fund managers on hand — including Blackstone Group’s Stephen Schwarzman and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio — surely understand China’s 7 percent is fueled by an unsustainable mix of credit bubbles, runaway local government debt and coal burning furnaces blackening skies. Official corruption and the dominance of state-owned enterprises that facilitate it reduce Xi’s odds of putting China on a healthier growth path.

The Davos crowd is understandably bewildered and anxious about global political events in 2016, and what’s afoot from here. It’s indeed time to look in the mirror and own its failings. Hence agenda topics delving into “the psychology of populism,” “fixing market capitalism” and a “Politics of Fear or Rebellion of the Forgotten” panel. The zeitgeist, in other words, isn’t to scrap the Washington consensus. It’s to discern where it went wrong, how to recalibrate policies and ensuring the fruits of globalization are more widely shared.

Washington’s mix of policies isn’t delivering the prosperity it promised. Even if you think Washington lacks answers for addressing today’s populist tsunami, is emulating Beijing really a great leap forward?

Based in Tokyo, William Pesek is executive editor of Barron’s Asia and writes on Asian issues. www.barronsasia.com