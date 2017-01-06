No proof of Putin’s hand in Trump’s election

Regarding the letter “Putin’s hand in Trump’s election” in the Dec. 25 edition, it is astonishing that in a day and age of myriad information and 24/7 global electronic surveillance, there has not been one shred of solid evidence linking the Russian government to the hacking scandal that destroyed Hillary Clinton’s presidential ambitions and exposed the high level of criminality in her foundation and the Democratic Party.

Beyond “lone wolf” IP addresses, hearsay and biased “judgments” from U.S. government “experts,” no proof has yet been proffered that Vladimir Putin directly sought to influence the U.S. election. The Western mainstream media-driven hysteria is merely a smokescreen to distract Americans from the uncovered truth.

However, there is ample evidence that the U.S. State Department has openly interfered (and even admitted to this) in the electoral affairs of other sovereign nations such as Ukraine (vis-a-vis Victoria Nuland), Serbia, Georgia, Libya, Syria and many other nations via sponsored and instigated “colored revolutions” or “regime change” and other covert means.

If we are to condemn the alleged but yet unproven efforts of Russia to interfere in our elections, we must similarly ask those making the accusations to look in the mirror. What’s good for the goose should also be good for the gander.

HENDERSON, NEVADA

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.