Why SoftBank’s Son is betting big on Trump

Masayoshi Son’s $50 billion investment in America’s tech industry is a big win for Donald Trump. The president-elect was quick to brag that the Bill Gates of Japan wouldn’t be dropping that kind of cash if he hadn’t triumphed on Nov. 8.

Maybe so, but I’m more intrigued by what Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is thinking right now. Why, he is surely wondering, is SoftBank billionaire Masayoshi Son acting so publicly to make America’s economy great and not Japan’s?

It’s hard to recall the last time a Japanese CEO made these kinds of global headlines. The plot thickens when you consider the massive Abenomics cheerleading effort in Tokyo. Abe and his surrogates are overwhelming the airwaves with a “you watch, it’s all coming together” message of structural reform and booming job growth.

As Japanese investment celebrity Hideo Shiozumi told Bloomberg, reports of the death of Abenomics have been greatly exaggerated. But on the same day Shiozumi, who once picked stocks for George Soros and T. Rowe Price, talked up Abe’s program, Son demonstrated why it’s actually sputtering.

Son, Japan’s second-richest person, has tried to relocate Japan’s animal spirits. SoftBank worked to reclaim the mantle of innovation and risk-taking that had corporate America running scared in the 1980s. Son’s early investment in Alibaba, 2013 acquisition of Sprint Corp. and recent $32 billion purchase of U.K. designer ARM Holdings were powerful antidotes to the Japan Inc. groupthink that trumps audacity.

So did Son’s bold push for a renewable energy renaissance. His investments in solar and other sources accelerated after a radiation crisis turned the public against the nuclear reactors Abe’s party champions. Rather than facilitate his pledge to invest billions at home, bureaucrats circled the wagons. Fearing hits to the nuclear-industrial complex and a loss of control, they resisted giving private visionaries access to grids to store energy. Abe looked the other way as Son’s hopes of creating Japan’s next boom industry fizzled.

Demographics explain why other savvy Japanese magnates find greater promise abroad. Uniqlo billionaire Tadashi Yanai has moved as aggressively into the U.S. market as faster-growing emerging ones around Asia. Japan’s population fell by about 1 million between 2010 and 2015. The ranks of the over-65 set are surging, while the birthrate stagnates. The result is a deflationary trend that’s more secular than cyclical — one on which Yanai’s Fast Retailing capitalized. Rather than waiting for inflation to return like the rest of Japan Inc., Yanai made fashionable clothes at lower and lower prices and looked for growth outside Japan.

To be sure, Yanai is irritated by Trump’s surprise victory. “I have to wonder: Isn’t it embarrassing for America to have elected that kind of person as president?” Japan’s richest man told the Wall Street Journal. “What I’m hoping is that people of conscience in the Republican Party will try harder and make sure that they don’t let the kind of things Trump is thinking of actually happen.”

I can’t speak to Son’s take, but his Trump Tower visit Tuesday suggests he’s betting Republicans will indeed rein in Trump’s worst impulses. Abe appears to be making the same wager, one that hasn’t paid off just yet. Days after his own Trump Tower drop-by, Trump pulled the plug on the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal Abe sold as a big down payment on his pro-growth reforms.

Only time will tell if Son fares better. Son hopes to create 50,000 new jobs by investing in U.S. startups — a tall task given that new tech operations tend to be lean on staff, high on productivity. Son’s Sprint, for example, has been trimming its roughly 30,000 staffers to curb losses.

But as the Wall Street Journal points out after interviewing Son in New York, $50 billion is a massive infusion for venture-capital circles. As of June, such firms had about $163 billion in total to plow into new deals. Son says he’s also willing to pursue acquisitions as big as $30 billion.

Son tried, and failed, to merge Sprint with German-owned T-Mobile U.S. amid regulatory snafus. Son may be betting Trump’s Federal Communications Commission will be more open to SoftBank expanding (which could be a plus for Son’s shareholders). Son likes to go right to the source, chatting up world leaders directly. He’s done it with India’s Narendra Modi (hoping for access to renewable energy projects) and South Korea’s President Park Geun-hye (hoping to tap the nation’s tech startup wave).

Visiting Trump is a piece of that direct-negotiation strategy, and it’s a savvy move by Son. But it’s a big blow to Abe’s claims Japan is regaining its buzz and open for business. The really big money is going to America instead, reminding Abe to talk less about making Japan great again to do more to achieve that goal.

William Pesek is executive editor of Barron’s Asia. www.barronsasia.com