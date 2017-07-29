In response to sanctions, Russia orders U.S. to cut number of diplomats in the country

Moscow on Friday ordered the U.S. to slash its number of diplomats in Russia and froze two embassy compounds in a pre-emptive strike against tough new sanctions being readied in Washington.

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed new bipartisan sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, sending the package to President Donald Trump, who must decide whether to accept the tough approach to the Kremlin or veto the measure.

A U.S. government source said the White House had received the bill just before 2 p.m., which now awaits Trump’s signature.

The move was a further blow to hopes in Moscow that Trump’s election might help improve ties that slumped to their lowest point since the Cold War over the Kremlin’s meddling in Ukraine and alleged interference in the U.S. election.

It has also upset some European nations fearful that it could hit their businesses. Germany warned it will not accept sanctions that target companies involved with Russia’s energy sector.

The Kremlin had previously said it would hold off from responding until the sanctions became law. But it appeared to change tack after President Vladimir Putin insisted Thursday that he could not “endlessly tolerate this kind of insolence.”

A Russian Foreign Ministry statement demanded the U.S. cut its diplomatic presence in Russia by September to 455 — the same number Moscow has in the U.S. — in a move sources said could force out hundreds of diplomats.

It also said it was barring the U.S. Embassy from using a Moscow summer house and storage facility in the city from Tuesday.

“The United States under the absolutely invented pretext of Russian interference in their internal affairs takes one grossly anti-Russian action after another,” it said.

Moscow “reserves the right to carry out other measures that could affect the interests of the U.S.,” the statement added.

In a phone call later with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov insisted that the measures from Moscow were a “necessary step,” his ministry said.

Lavrov said that Russia is “still ready to normalize bilateral relations with the U.S. and to cooperate on the most important international issues.

“However, this is possible only on the basis of equality, mutual respect and a balancing of interests,” the ministry statement added.

Earlier, John Tefft, Washington’s ambassador in Moscow, “expressed his strong disappointment and protest” at the development, an embassy spokesperson said.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the current number of U.S. diplomats and staff in Russia, but Russian wires cited “informed sources” saying hundreds of people will have to leave.

The punishment announced by Moscow closely resembled punitive measures announced by former President Barack Obama last December. That was over an alleged Kremlin hacking and influence campaign to sway the 2016 U.S. elections in favor of Trump.

Obama ordered out 35 Russian diplomats and closed down two embassy summer houses that Washington said were being used by Moscow to spy on the U.S.

At the time, Putin made the surprise choice not to respond to the U.S. move, saying that he was waiting to see how Trump handled the situation once he came to power.

Trump repeatedly insisted during his election campaign that he wanted to improve ties with Russia, sparking hope in the Kremlin of an improvement.

Moscow is already the subject of tough U.S. sanctions over its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and support for a bloody insurgency in the country.

But allegations from the U.S. intelligence community that Putin interfered in the U.S. elections to get Trump elected have made any concessions to Trump politically toxic.

The White House opposed the new sanctions package that curbs Trump’s ability to lift the punishment, but the near-total support in the U.S. Senate and House puts him in a major bind.

Even if Trump decides to veto the bill, Congress could likely muster enough votes to override him.

Despite tensions over alleged Russian interference in the U.S. election, Moscow and Washington have worked closer together on Syria.

The two countries thrashed out a cease-fire in the south of the war-torn nation despite being on opposing sides of the conflict.