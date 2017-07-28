METI posts map of potential nuclear waste disposal sites

The government on Friday unveiled a map of potential disposal sites for high-level nuclear waste that identifies coastal areas as “favorable” and those near active faults as unsuitable.

Based on the map, the government is expected to ask the municipalities involved to let researchers study whether sites on their land can host atomic waste disposal sites. But the process promises to be both difficult and complicated as public concern lingers over the safety of nuclear power since the triple core meltdown in Fukushima Prefecture on March 2011.

The map, illustrated in four colors indicating the suitability of geological conditions, was posted on the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Energy minister Hiroshige Seko said earlier Friday that the unveiling of the map is an “important step toward bringing about final disposal sites, but also the first step on a long road.”

“We hope to communicate (with municipalities) nationwide and win over the public,” he said.

“The map is not something with which we will seek municipalities’ decisions on whether to accept a disposal site,” Seko said.

For permanently dispose of high-level nuclear waste, it must be stored at a repository more than 300 meters underground so it cannot impact human lives or the environment. Areas near active faults, volcanoes and oil fields, which are potential drilling sites, are deemed unsuitable because of “presumed unfavorable characteristics,” and hence colored in orange and silver on the map.

The other areas are classified as possessing “relatively high potential” and colored in light green.

Also among the potential areas, zones within 20 km (12 miles) of the coastline are deemed especially favorable in terms of waste transportation and colored in green.

The ministry formulated classification standards in April.

Japan, like many other countries with nuclear power plants, is struggling to find a permanent geological disposal repository. Finland and Sweden are the only countries worldwide to have decided on final disposal sites.