After drawing union flak, Rengo drops support for labor law revision targeting highly skilled workers

The Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo) plans to withdraw its endorsement of a government-proposed law revision to exempt highly paid specialist jobs from work-hour regulations, sources said Wednesday.

Rengo’s leadership planned to help enact the bill to revise the labor standards law by forging an agreement with the government and business community to modify it, but will abandon the effort, the sources said.

The move comes as the leadership’s support for the law revision drew a fierce backlash from members of the country’s biggest umbrella body of labor unions.

Rengo’s central executive committee, scheduled to meet in Sapporo on Thursday, is expected to clarify the group’s opposition to the bill by confirming the policy of not concluding the three-way agreement, the sources said.

In his meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier this month, Rengo President Rikio Kozu put forward demands to modify the bill, including making an annual leave of at least 104 days mandatory for such highly paid professionals.

The government was considering accepting the demands to help pass the bill, and it already has presented draft proposals that reflect the demands to the labor and business sides behind the scenes.

The proposals call on the three sides to aim for an early enactment of the law revision.

Rengo initially opposed the exemption of such professionals from work-hour regulations, but its leadership changed its mind, thinking it would serve workers better to modify the bill rather than to see it enacted without modifications.

However, Rengo’s leadership eventually concluded it is not advisable to pursue the three-way agreement amid strong opposition from member unions, the sources said.

Previously, the three sides sought to conclude an agreement on July 19, but the timetable was put back as Rengo failed to resolve differences within the group. Until recently, an agreement was expected to be made as early as Thursday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference on Wednesday that the government will continue efforts to gain support of the bill from relevant parties for its early passage.

The bill is “important to realize diverse and flexible work styles,” Suga said.