Tokyo government calls on the public to name Ueno Zoo’s new panda cub

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Wednesday unveiled the process for public submissions to name of the female giant panda cub born in June at Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo.

From Friday morning through Aug. 10, anyone who would like to participate can suggest a name for the baby panda by going online, mailing a postcard, or dropping a note in a suggestion box at the zoo.

Each applicant is allowed only one entry, and the suggested name should be written in katakana. Additional information is also required, including the applicant’s name written in Japanese, age, address and phone number.

Zoo staff released new footage on Wednesday showing the cub wiggling about. Her mother is Shin Shin and father Ri Ri.

The name will be decided and announced by the end of September when the cub turns 100 days old, as it is said in China that a cub which survives for 100 days will grow up strong.

Since 1972 when the first two giant pandas, Kan Kan and Ran Ran, arrived at the zoo, panda names have followed the Chinese custom of doubling-up syllables as an affectionate moniker.

Details in Japanese on how to submit an application are also available at www.ueno-panda.jp/topics/detail.html?id=271.