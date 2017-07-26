New smartphone will let parents block kids’ nighttime use

A new smartphone that can be set to work during daytime hours only so as to restrict screen time by children will go on sale this August, the mobile phone service provider that is marketing the device said Tuesday.

The product, named “Tone m17” and developed by Tone Mobile Inc., reflects requests from parents for a phone that allows communication with their children during the day but without the drawbacks associated with the overuse of such devices.

The phone will be initially set to automatically lock between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. for users who are 12 years old or younger. Parents can modify the settings to shorten the period and even completely unlock the device.

The smartphone, which is priced at ¥34,800, will go on sale on Aug. 1 at some Tsutaya stores. The chain is operated by Culture Convenience Club Co., the parent company of Tone Mobile.

Other notable functions of the phone include limiting access to applications such as messaging app Line and automatically locking the device when entering preregistered places including schools.