Flood kills 250,000 honeybees at Fukuoka apiary

Heavy rain in the northern part of Kyushu earlier this month killed all 250,000 honeybees kept at an apiary in the city of Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture.

Fujii Bee Farm, founded in 1909, is located in the city’s Hishino district near the Chikugo River. Both its factory and shop were flooded in the recent downpours, forcing it to suspend operations.

The farm, home to a beekeeping learning facility and a shop selling honey ice cream, is ordinarily a popular attraction for families on holidays.

On the afternoon of July 5, the 10,000-sq.-meter farm was flooded with muddy water.

“The amount of water was frightening,” said Keizo Fujii, 70, a senior representative of the farm.

Close to 50 people, including employees, were evacuated to the second floor of the farm’s office building, where they spent an uneasy night.

All of the bees were found dead in mud-stained hives, farm representatives said. The flood also ruined close to 4,000 bottles of honey.

An employee whose house was washed away in the downpour, working with others to remove mud from the farm, said he hoped for a quick return to operations.

Fujii Bee Farm also has beehives in Hita, another deluge-hit city in neighboring Oita Prefecture.

“I wonder whether any honeybees there were victims,” Fujii said.

Despite the setback, the farm is continuing its migrant beekeeping across the country, coinciding with the blooming season. It plans to sell honey collected from bees in Hokkaido.

On July 13, the farm resumed part of its operations, including the shop.

The Triple Waterwheel, a tourist destination near the farm — designated by the national government as a historical spot — ceased operation after being inundated by driftwood, other debris and sand.

“I’m concerned about a possible fall in the number of tourists,” Fujii said. “We hope to attract many travelers again working toward a quick reconstruction.”