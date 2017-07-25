Prosecutors seek 15-year sentence for man accused of holding girl captive for two years

Prosecutors on Tuesday sought a 15-year prison term for a man accused of abducting a girl and holding her captive for two years from March 2014.

Prosecutors said at the Saitama District Court that Kabu Terauchi, 24, was motivated by a selfish desire to observe how the victim behaved in captivity.

“It was malicious and well-planned,” they said.

According to the indictment, Terauchi kidnapped the girl, then a junior high school student, in Asaka, Saitama Prefecture, on March 10, 2014, and held her captive first at his apartment in Chiba Prefecture and later at another apartment in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward until March 27, 2016.

Before going missing, the girl had been seen speaking with a young man in front of her home after returning from school on March 10, 2014.

She managed to escape from the defendant’s apartment in Nakano Ward after finding the door unlocked and made an emergency call to police from a public phone at JR Higashinakano Station.

Terauchi was found in Shizuoka Prefecture the following day and arrested on March 31 that year after he was discharged from a hospital following an apparent attempt to kill himself by slashing his throat with a box cutter.

At the first hearing of his trial, Terauchi admitted to kidnapping the girl but claimed that he only prevented her from leaving for a period of several weeks.

Terauchi’s lawyers claimed during the trial that he suffered from integration disorder syndrome and that he is not able to fully take responsibility for the crime.

Prosecutors argued that although the plaintiff showed symptoms of autism, he is competent enough to take criminal responsibility.

The court is scheduled to issue a ruling on the case on Aug. 29.

Ahead of the sentencing request, the girl’s mother told the court she wants the defendant to “stay in jail for life.”

“The major wounds in my daughter’s heart will never disappear,” she said.

The girl, now 16, suffered post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the ordeal.