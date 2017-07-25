Meiji’s decision to end Karl sales in eastern Japan leaves older fans up in arms

After Meiji Co.’s decision to pull its long-selling corn puff snack Karl from shelves in eastern Japan, avid fans have flocked to stores to buy stockpiles of the treat.

Summit Inc., a Tokyo-based supermarket chain operator, said sales of Karl tripled year on year in the two weeks after the decision was announced in May.

Ministop Co. has made Karl available at more than 80 percent of its convenience stores in eastern Japan, up from around 30 percent previously.

Coming at the time of a potato chip shortage caused by a poor potato harvest in Hokkaido, Meiji’s announcement stimulated the growing appetite for Karl, said a spokesman for the convenience store chain in reference to sales of the corn snack between late May and late June.

Even in western Japan, the decision has buoyed stronger demand for Karl. As of June 13, sales since the announcement were four to six times higher from a year earlier at supermarkets in Osaka and Hyogo prefectures.

Meiji began selling Karl in 1968. The snack became a well-known household brand due in part to its avuncular mascot and its catchy commercial jingle by late enka singer Michiya Mihashi.

Annual sales reached a high of ¥19 billion in the 1990s but began to lose ground to potato chips, a Meiji spokesman said. In 2016, sales dropped to a third of its peak.

Meiji’s line of Karl corn snacks has been in the red for more than a decade.

While the target demographic for the snacks is the 10-29 age group, such consumers appeared to have been largely unmoved by Meiji’s decision to stop selling Karl. Instead, the move has mainly upset older fans.

A 13-year-old girl in the city of Chiba, said, “I have rarely eaten (Karl) and I don’t know the commercial.” A 16-year-old girl in Tokyo said, “Uncle Karl is cute, but I prefer other snacks.”

While Karl remains a nostalgic childhood favorite for older adults, many analysts attribute the line’s recent troubles to a failure to attract younger fans.

Meiji discontinued Karl commercials in April 2014. In addition, Seven-Eleven Japan Co. removed Karl from store shelves in autumn 2015.

While confectioners now promote products through social media, Meiji has been inactive in creating any such presence for Karl. This created a cycle in which weak sales led to budget cuts for marketing, which in turn dented sales further.

The Karl family of corn snacks use to come in a variety of flavors. Starting in September, however, Meiji will only offer two — cheese and light salt — with sales limited to the market west of the Kansai region.

Meiji had originally considered ending Karl’s production entirely but decided to continue sales in limited areas due the outcry from “die-hard fans,” the spokesman said.

Although there is little difference in sales of Karl between eastern and western Japan, Meiji made its decision based on lower transportation costs as a result of restructuring, which will end production of Karl at four plants, leaving a plant in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, as the only one remaining.