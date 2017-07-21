With three years to go, some worried Japan unprepared for Olympic cyberattack

Organizing countermeasures for cyberattacks has become a pressing challenge ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because a major disruption at the quadrennial sporting bonanza could embarrass Japan.

“You can’t prepare too much,” a government official said, apparently referring to the ransomware attack that swept the world in May.

Some pundits blame North Korea for the attack, but no one knows who was truly behind it.

During the 2012 London Games, hackers attacked the power system that supported the opening ceremony. Although there was no major damage, some 200 million cyberattacks were logged during the games.

“Cyberattacks are evolving day by day,” said Toshio Nawa, a senior analyst at Tokyo-based Cyber Defense Institute Inc.

“The measures used in London do not work in many cases,” he warned.

The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Games is slated to take place on July 24 at the new National Stadium. Given the increase in cyberattacks, it would not be too much of a stretch to say that hackers could trigger a blackout during the ceremony.

According to Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, there were 128.1 billion cyberattack-related data transmissions logged in 2016, up 2.4-fold from the previous year.

Britain started preparing for cyberattacks six years before the 2012 London Games. Many observers say the Japanese government has been too slow.

Impatient with the situation, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s task force on cybersecurity handed a proposal to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on May 23 to have the government promptly establish a command center for countermeasures.

But the government only plans to have such a center up and running about a month before the Tokyo Games.

“I don’t think a hastily created organization can handle emergency situations,” a pundit said.

The government also needs to work on nurturing human resources.

The LDP task force’s proposal calls on the government to secure at least 10 leaders and 200 highly skilled workers who can counter cyberattacks during the games. But observers say there is a serious shortage of capable workers and only three years to go.

“Once disaster strikes, it will be too late,” a concerned member of the task force said.