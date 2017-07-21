Suicide of Olympic stadium worker should be deemed karoshi: lawyer

A young construction worker hired to build the new National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, committed suicide in March, a lawyer representing his relatives said.

In the month before the 23-year-old man died, his overtime was found to have surpassed 200 hours. His family has filed a petition with a Tokyo labor standards inspection office to have the death certified as a case of karoshi (death by overwork), claiming he developed depression from exhaustion and killed himself as a result.

The man, who was in his first year with the construction company, had been part of the ground-improvement crew since December, the lawyer, Hiroshi Kawahito, said Thursday.

The Tokyo resident went missing on March 2 and was found dead in Nagano Prefecture in April, Kawahito said.

Security records at the construction site showed that the man worked 211 hours and 56 minutes overtime in the month before he went missing, the attorney said, adding that he had to work constantly until late at night and sometimes throughout the night.

“Amid a delay in the stadium construction project, the work schedule was extremely tight because the facility must be completed in time for the 2020 Games,” the lawyer noted.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held in December 2016, was delayed by about 12 months after the much-criticized original plan was scrapped over its ballooning costs.

“Even though (the Olympics) is a national event, laborers’ lives should not be sacrificed,” Kawahito said.

The man left a suicide note that said: “I couldn’t find any result other than this (suicide) as my physical and mental conditions have reached their limits.”

The construction company acknowledged letting him work beyond the limits set under a labor-management agreement concluded based on Article 36 of the labor standards law. The accord allows the company to have employees work up to 45 hours overtime a month in principle and up to 80 hours in special cases.

In a statement released through the attorney, the parents said, “We earnestly wish to see no more people lose their lives from exhaustion, like our son.”

Calling the man’s suicide “a serious issue,” Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki said, “We cannot tolerate any fatalities at construction sites for the Olympics while everyone is working for their success. We will try to reduce working hours.”

Taisei Corp., the main contractor for the stadium, said: “The specialized construction firm is responsible for labor management. We will instruct the company to strictly comply with the law.”