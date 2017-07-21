Crime headed for new postwar low this year, NPA says

Japan saw crime drop 7.7 percent in the first half and the tally for the year is likely to drop to another postwar low, a National Police Agency report showed Thursday.

There were 450,887 criminal offenses reported from January to June, the NPA said.

The annual crime tally has been in steady decline since peaking at 2,853,739 in 2002, and the past two years have seen the police tally the fewest Penal Code offenses since the end of the war, the preliminary report said.

On top of public and private crime prevention efforts, including increases in police officers and volunteer patrols, the proliferation of surveillance and dashboard cameras is believed to have made society safer, an NPA official said.

In the first half of 2017, the police received fewer crime reports than the previous year in 45 of Japan’s 47 prefectures.

Mie and Kumamoto saw year-on-year gains following significant drops last year caused by beefed-up security for the Group of Seven summit in Mie and in the wake of the deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto, the NPA said.

The report also said drops of 7 to 11 percent were observed in vicious crimes, including murder and robbery, and in moral offenses, including gambling and obscene acts.

On the other hand, the figure for white-collar crimes rose 10.5 percent, led by bank transfer frauds and sales scams in which no goods were delivered after payment.

The number of offenders declined 4.3 percent to 106,004, with minors aged 14 to 19 dropping 15 percent to 13,305.

Security camera footage and images captured by other equipment played key roles in 7.4 percent of cases in which suspects were identified, up about 2 points, the report said.