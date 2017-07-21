A month after Warmbier’s death, U.S. set to ban Americans from traveling to North Korea

The United States will ban Americans from traveling to North Korea in the coming weeks, two tour agencies said Friday, a month after U.S. college student Otto Warmbier died following his imprisonment by the isolated nation.

China-based Koryo Tours, which bills itself as the biggest travel company among a handful of firms offering trips to North Korea, said it had been notified of the ban by the Swedish Embassy, which handles U.S. affairs in the North.

The U.S. has no diplomatic relations with North Korea and relies on the Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang as its “protective power” with the North Korean government.

The other firm, Young Pioneer Tours, which took Warmbier to North Korea and is also headquartered in China, said in a statement on its website that it had also been notified of a looming ban.

“We have just been informed that the U.S. government will no longer be allowing U.S. citizens to travel to the DPRK (North Korea),” Young Pioneer Tours said in its statement.

“It is expected that the ban will come into force within 30 days of July 27th,” it added. “After the 30 day grace period any U.S. national that travels to North Korea will have their passport invalidated by their government.”

The U.S. government has not confirmed news of the travel ban.

Foreign tourists, including Americans, are allowed to visit the North but must go with a tour company. U.S. citizens must take a plane to the country, with the vast majority of all nationalities traveling through Beijing. Their travels are strictly limited once in the North.

Koryo Tours’ Simon Cockerell, the general manager, told The Japan Times that his company, which takes the most Americans to the country, had been notified directly by the Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang of the impending ban.

Cockerell said the ban would be a “pity,” adding that it would have implications beyond just ending American participation in the tours. Tourists from other countries, he said, would likely be “put off” by the move.

And while the move would likely be bad for business, Cockerell said it would cut off a key chance for North Koreans to see Westerners and Americans outside of the regime’s portrayals in its propaganda.

“Every portrayal in the North Korean media of foreigners, especially Americans, is really, really negative — to a degree that we would consider comical,” he said.

“Now, nobody will interact with any Americans. They will only see propaganda about Americans. This is the information they are given and this is what most people buy into,” he added.

“It’s a pity. It’s a soft power opportunity that has been thrown away.”

The news comes just over a month to the date when Warmbier died at the age of 22 in the U.S., less than a week after being released by the North in a coma.

Prior to his release, Warmbier had been serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for “anti-state” acts — he allegedly tried to steal a propaganda poster from a hotel — during a short trip there at the end of 2015. The University of Virginia student was arrested on Jan. 2, 2016, and sentenced in March that year.

Warmbier had been comatose for more than a year, since shortly after a final public appearance at his show trial in Pyongyang, according to North Korean officials who claimed he contracted botulism and was given a sleeping pill, from which he never woke up.

His parents rejected this claim, saying that he had instead been subjected to “awful torturous mistreatment” by the North Koreans. U.S. doctors who examined him said they uncovered no traces of botulism or beatings.

In the North’s first comments after Warmbier’s death, state media called his passing “a mystery” and labeled the country as “the biggest victim of this incident.”

Three other Americans are still believed to be held by the North: Kim Sang-duk, who also goes by the name Tony Kim, and Kim Hak-song — two academics who worked at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology — and businessman Kim Dong Chul.

Washington has accused Pyongyang of holding American nationals as bargaining chips in negotiations with the United States over the isolated country’s nuclear weapons program.

Pyongyang has conducted a spate of missile tests this year — including one of an intercontinental ballistic missile believed to be capable of striking parts of the U.S.

Prior to Warmbier’s death, Reps. Joe Wilson and Adam Schiff had sponsored a bipartisan bill to outlaw most U.S. travel to North Korea for five years. The legislation would ban tourism travel altogether and require Americans who do visit the country to get a license from the Treasury Department.

That bill was sent before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in late May and is scheduled for markup on July 27.

Sen. John McCain, chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, suggested after Warmbier’s death that Americans who want to visit North Korea should sign a waiver to acknowledge the risk and Washington’s inability to intervene if they require assistance.

“If people are that stupid that they still want to go to that country then at least they assume the responsibility for their welfare,” McCain said at the time.