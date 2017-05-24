U.S.-led coalition trains police for Raqqa once Islamic State is driven out

Dozens of young men gathered Tuesday in a school yard in northern Syria to take the oath at a police graduation ceremony after a week’s training supervised by the U.S.-led coalition.

They were the first batch of policemen to be trained by the coalition to maintain law and order in Raqqa, as a Kurdish-Arab alliance battles to expel the Islamic State group from the rest of the northern province.

Police officers disappeared from Raqqa after the province was taken over by rebels then IS after the Syrian conflict broke out in 2011.

Dressed in green uniforms, the graduates stood to attention in the town of Ain Issa, a former IS stronghold around 50 km (30 miles) north of the city of Raqaq, the jihadis’ de facto Syrian capital.

On their arms, their wore light blue patches bearing the image of an eagle with its wings spread and the words “Raqa Internal Security Force.

“I swear to God to be loyal to my nation, my people and my country and to fulfill my duty,” they said, right arms stretched out in front of them.

They took the oath before members of a civilian council to administer Raqqa city and the surrounding province after IS, before each receiving a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

“Fifty young men from the Raqqa province followed a seven-day training course under the supervision of U.S. and Jordanian officers,” said a spokesman for the nascent Raqqa Civilian Council.

“The second group will start training next week. The aim is to train 3,000 young men to guarantee security and stability in liberated areas of the Raqa province,” Omar Alloush said.

The coalition, which has been fighting IS in Syria and neighboring Iraq since 2014, is in charge of training the policemen and providing them with equipment, he said.

A Jordanian instructor, who asked to remain anonymous, said all the graduates had received “intensive training on how to conduct patrols, diffuse disputes, deal with car bombs and suicide bombers, and how to man a checkpoint.

Backed by the coalition, the Syrian Democratic Forces launched an offensive to capture Raqqa city in November.

Last month, the SDF alliance announced the creation of the civilian council to administer the city after its capture.

All members of the new security force are Arabs, as they will have to police Raqqa city, whose population is mostly Sunni Arab after its Kurdish minority fled when IS overran the provincial capital in 2014.

Some previously belonged to the Kurdish Asayesh security forces, while others returned to the province after the SDF retook parts of it from the jihadis.

“I was working in Lebanon. I came back after my village was liberated to help maintain security,” said Qamar al-Madan, a 23-year-old from Tal Assamen.

“The bloodshed needs to stop, as does the age of oppression under Daesh,” he said, using an Arabic acronym for IS.