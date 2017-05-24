Manchester concert bomber was local man, 22, of Libyan descent, official says

The man who police say blew himself up in a packed concert arena in Manchester, killing 22 people, did not make a strong impression on his neighbors.

Residents of the Manchester suburb of modest brick semi-detached homes where 22-year-old Salman Abedi lived remembered seeing the tall, thin young man who often wore traditional Islamic dress. But few said they knew him well.

Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday named Abedi as the suicide bomber who struck an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, wounding 59 people in addition to those he killed. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility, although a top U.S. security official said the claim could not be verified.

Abedi was a British citizen of Libyan descent, said a European security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about ongoing investigations.

At least 20 heavily armed, helmeted police surrounded a house listed as Abedi’s address in the Fallowfield area of south Manchester and blasted down the door at lunchtime Tuesday. Police said officers carried out a controlled explosion to enter the property.

“It was so quick. These cars just pulled up and all these police with guns, dogs, jumped out of the car and said to us: ‘Get in the house now,'” said Simon Turner, 46.

The British electoral roll lists Salman Abedi and Ismail Abedi as current residents of the house. Others with the same name are recorded as living there in previous years.

Alan Kinsey, 52, who lives across the street, said he had seen “a lot of different people living there” in the past but in the last six months or more had only seen one young man in his 20s. Kinsey said he would often get picked up by another young man in a Toyota and often returned late.

“I thought he worked in a takeaway or something” because of his late hours, Kinsey said.

Kinsey said police did not bring anyone out of the house after the raid. Later, forensic officers in white coveralls went in and out of the property.

Other neighbors also said in past years some older adults and younger children had lived in the home, but recently they had only seen a young man.

In the south Manchester suburb of Chorlton on Tuesday, police arrested a 23-year-old man in a supermarket then searched an apartment in a nearby area. British media reported that the apartment belonged to Abedi’s brother, Ismail.

Neighbor Akram Ramadan said the raided apartment was home to a newlywed couple. He said the man was in his 20s, named Ismail and of Libyan descent.

There was no information released on the man who was arrested.

Investigators meanwhile hunted Tuesday for possible accomplices of the suicide bomber.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Monday night carnage, which counted children as young as 8 among its victims and left 59 people wounded. British police raided two sites in the northern English city and arrested the 23-year-old man at a third location.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and police said the bomber died in the attack on Manchester Arena — a detail that was not included in the Islamic State claim, which also had discrepancies with the events described by British officials. A top U.S. intelligence official, Dan Coats, said the claim had not been verified by the U.S. government.

Manchester police chief Ian Hopkins identified the bombing suspect as 22-year-old Abedi but gave no other details at the time.

Natalie Daley, who lived in a nearby home to Abedi’s, said she was frightened by a loud bang Tuesday, then police yelling, “Get in your houses — get away from the windows!”

“When it’s like two seconds from your house, when you walk past it every day, you do live in fear,” Daley said.

Manchester is one of Britain’s largest cities and Manchester Arena is one of the world’s largest indoor concert venues.

Campaigning for Britain’s June 8 national election was suspended in the aftermath of the attack, the deadliest in Britain since four suicide bombers killed 52 London commuters on subway trains and a bus in July 2005.

In attacking the concert, the bomber targeted an audience full of teenagers and ‘tweens — Grande fans who call themselves “Arianators.” Teenage screams filled the arena just after the explosion Monday night as fans, many clutching pink plastic balloons, scrambled in panic for exits at the 21,000-capacity arena, tumbling over guardrails and each other to escape.

The attack sparked a nightlong search for loved-ones — parents for the children they had accompanied or had been waiting to pick up, and friends for each other after groups were scattered by the blast. Twitter and Facebook lit up with heartbreaking appeals for the missing.

“I’ve called the hospitals. I’ve called all the places, the hotels where people said that children have been taken and I’ve called the police,” Charlotte Campbell tearfully told ITV television’s Good Morning Britain breakfast show. Campbell’s 15-year-old daughter, Olivia, had attended the show with a friend who was wounded and being treated in a hospital.

“She’s not turned up,” Campbell said of her daughter. “We can’t get through to her.”

An 8-year-old girl was the youngest known fatality — and her mother and sister were among the wounded in what May called “a callous terrorist attack.” The wounded included 12 children under age 16, hospital officials said.

“We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young children not as a scene to cherish but as an opportunity for carnage,” May said.

Some concert-goers said security was haphazard before the show, with some people being searched and others allowed inside unhindered. The bombing took place at the end of the concert, when the audience was streaming toward the city’s main train station.

Witnesses said the blast scattered bolts and other bits of metal, apparently intended to maximize injuries and deaths.

“It was carnage. Everyone was scrambling over each other. … It was just a race to get out really,” said 14-year-old Charlotte Fairclough, who got tickets as a Christmas present.

With public transport halted, Manchester residents opened their hearts. Taxis offered stranded people free rides home while some residents invited those without lodging into their homes. Twitter users circulated the MissinginManchester hashtag to help people looking for family and friends.

Hayley Lunt had taken her 10-year-old daughter Abigail to her first concert. She said the explosions rang out as soon as Grande left the stage.

“We just ran as fast as we could to get away,” Lunt said. “What should have been a superb evening is now just horrible.”

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II marked a moment of silence Tuesday afternoon to honor the victims. Accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip, as well as Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen stood at the top of the steps leading down from Buckingham Palace as the national anthem played.

The first confirmed victim was Georgina Callander, whose death was reported by her former school. The Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy in Croston, northwest of Manchester, posted a photo of Georgina on its website, smiling in her school uniform. It described her as “a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff.”

Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, the youngest victim identified, was described as “simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly,” said the head teacher of the Tarleton Community Primary School in Lancashire.

The Islamic State group’s claim of responsibility echoed others the extremists have made for attacks in the West but with vague details that left open the possibility it was an opportunistic attempt at propaganda.