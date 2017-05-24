Panel calls for outsourcing Japan labor inspections to private sector, scrapping hotel minimum guest room rule

A Japanese government panel on Tuesday called for partially outsourcing labor standards inspections to the private sector, in order to cope with a shortage of public inspectors at a time when the government is promoting work style reforms including a crackdown on excessively long work hours.

The Regulatory Reform Promotion Council, which is headed by Hiroko Ota, professor at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, also proposed the scrapping of the minimum required number of guest rooms at hotels in response to a surge in visitors from abroad toward the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

These proposals were included in a report that the panel submitted to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the same day.

For the labor inspection outsourcing, the panel advised the government to allow certified private-sector specialists, such as social insurance labor consultants, to conduct on-the-spot inspections of companies based on their consent.

It also called for the launch of a study within fiscal 2017 on establishing clear employment rules on people who are allowed to do a limited range of jobs or work at limited locations in regular employee status.

The government was urged to abolish a rule under the hotel law that requires Western-style hotels and “ryokan” Japanese-style inns to have at least 10 and five guest rooms, respectively, in order to make it easier for small operators to run hotel business ahead of the Olympics and Paralympics.

“We won’t change our policy of putting regulatory reforms first,” Abe said after receiving the report. “We’re resolved to put our reform menu into action as soon as possible.”

The panel’s recommendations also include a 20 percent cut in businesses’ costs for administrative procedures, such as document preparations for submission to authorities.