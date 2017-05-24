Niigata city of Tsubame to hold missile evacuation drill

An evacuation drill will be held in the city of Tsubame, Niigata Prefecture, next month, under the scenario that a ballistic missile has fallen near the central Japan prefecture, Jiji Press learned Tuesday.

This is believed to be the first such drill in a prefecture in Japan that hosts a nuclear power station. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. has its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in the prefecture, which is located on the Sea of Japan.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the drill will be hosted jointly by the Niigata Prefectural and Tsubame Municipal governments, the Cabinet Secretariat and the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Some 100 local residents are expected to join the drill to be held in Tsubame’s Watabe district, which lies along a floodway of the Shinano River, for about 15 minutes from 10 a.m. on June 12, the sources said.

In the drill, participants will evacuate to nearby ditches or buildings after being informed about a missile launch by the community’s emergency radio system, the sources said.

The drill comes as North Korea has repeatedly test-fired ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan.

While the Watabe district is located within 30 km from the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, the planned drill will not assume a problem at the nuclear plant.

The Japanese government is expected to consider measures that should be taken to ensure the safety of people in the event of damage to nuclear facilities due to missiles.

In March, a similar missile evacuation drill was held in the city of Oga, Akita Prefecture. The town of Abu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, and the city of Sakata, Yamagata Prefecture, located between Niigata and Akita, will also hold such drills next month.

Akita, Yamaguchi and Yamagata all face the Sea of Japan.