Japan’s regional governments overwhelmed by emergency food nearing expiration dates

Local governments are struggling to deal with stores of emergency food near their use-by dates, after boosting stockpiles in the wake of recent natural disasters.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government this year launched a major effort to avoid wasting survival food, including the free distribution of food at public events. Despite such initiatives, at least 2.9 million items held by the metro government may pass expiration dates in the second half of fiscal 2020.

The metro government distributed about 60,000 packages of survival biscuits for free to visitors at events held in January and February. It was the first campaign of its kind, jointly organized by the bureau of social welfare and public health — which is responsible for the stockpiling of disaster suppliers for evacuation shelters — and the environment bureau, which tackles the issue of food waste. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike promoted the campaign on a television program.

“When we offered biscuits, people asked us why and we had conversations with them,” an official involved said, noting that the distribution program helped increase public awareness of efforts to avoid the waste of stockpiled emergency foods.

In a related initiative, the metro government appealed for organizations willing to accept survival food approaching use-by dates and distributed 670,000 items in February and April.

But such free distribution is a “desperate measure” and not enough to tackle the huge stockpiles of food, the official said.

The metropolitan government found it challenging to collect full details of existing survival foods as they are stockpiled at warehouses in 21 locations in Tokyo and also kept by municipalities in the capital, the official added.

Organizations that accepted survival foods signed statements that they would not sell them and that the items would be consumed before the use-by dates. But there is no guarantee that such pledges will be honored.

In Tokyo, about 500,000 emergency food items for consumption at evacuation centers expire on average annually, according to the health and welfare bureau. While items near the expiration are offered to those taking part in disaster drills or fed to cattle, about 80 percent are thrown away.

The metro government previously planned to distribute such items to developing countries, but the plan was dropped due to the cost of transportation and the inability to prevent recipients from selling the items.

Stockpiles of emergency provisions in Tokyo have been increasing since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which devastated coastal areas in the Tohoku region.

The government initially stockpiled survival foods for about 2.2 million people, forecasting a need for three meals per day for two days. After it decided to increase the consumption coverage to three days in 2014, the welfare bureau made additional purchases in 2015.

With cooked and dry-packed rice and other survival foods expiring after five years, about 2.9 million items could reach their use-by dates in the second half of fiscal 2020.

In addition, the metropolitan government keeps foods for people unable to return home following disasters and government personnel.

The government plans to promote a matching program to gather accurate information on stockpiles of survival foods near use-by dates and find organizations able to use them effectively.

In the current fiscal year to March 2018, it will conduct a survey to make a record of stockpiled survival foods, including those kept by private companies and organizations, listing storage locations and use-by dates, as well as ways to use expired foods. The findings will be used to establish a mechanism by 2020 for the effective use of emergency foods near and past expiration dates.

“Cutting survival food waste, while coordinating planned purchases, is expected to cut food waste as a whole,” a official of the environment bureau said.