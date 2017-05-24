Efforts to combat homelessness showing results, survey shows

The number of homeless people in the nation decreased to 5,534 as of January, down 701 from a year earlier, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Tuesday.

Homelessness has been declining since the ministry started compiling the statistics in 2003, apparently because local government support has prevented many people who are in financial peril from losing their homes.

Of the total, 5,168 were men, and 196 were women. No gender was given for the remaining 170 people.

By prefecture, the count was the highest in Tokyo, at 1,397, followed by Osaka, at 1,303 and Kanagawa, at 1,061.

About three-fourths of the total were in Tokyo’s densely populated 23 wards and ordinance-designated major cities.

The survey excluded four towns and one village in Fukushima Prefecture, located near Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings’ Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station damaged in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

To compile the survey, local government officials counted the number of people living in parks, along riversides or on streets.