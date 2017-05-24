Over a dozen people are hospitalized after inhaling noxious gas at Yokohama food factory

YOKOHAMA – Sixteen people were taken to hospital after inhaling gas and falling ill at a food-processing factory in Yokohama on Wednesday, officials with the city’s fire department said.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. at the factory operated by Foods System in the city’s Isogo Ward when workers were mixing chemicals in order to clean a machine used to slice frozen tuna.

Local police said hydrochloric acid and sodium hypochlorite are believed to be the main chemicals involved in the incident, and that one of those hospitalized is seriously ill.

“It smelled very nasty and I saw some people crouching down on the ground,” a male factory employee said.

A TV crew shoots video at a food-processing factory in Yokohama on Wednesday after 16 people were taken to hospital for inhaling noxious gas and falling ill.

