Nationwide department store sales jump 0.7% in April

April sales at department stores nationwide rose 0.7 percent from a year earlier on a same-store basis, up for the first time in 14 months, an industry group has announced.

Overall sales at 229 outlets operated by 80 companies totaled ¥452.7 billion.

The growth mainly reflected brisk demand for cosmetics and other products among foreign travelers, the Japan Department Stores Association said Tuesday. Sales to visitors surged 22.9 percent to a record ¥22.1 billion.

Sales of cosmetics jumped 15.2 percent, up for 25 months running. Those of jewelry and other luxury goods grew 1.1 percent, up for the first time in 14 months, on the back of higher stock prices.

Clothing sales fell 1.2 percent, down for 18 months in a row. But the pace of decline slowed from 4.6 percent in March, thanks to steady demand for spring items.

Sales increased 0.9 percent in areas excluding Tokyo, Osaka and eight other major cities, marking the first rise in 18 months. Sales in the 10 major cities were up 0.6 percent, rising for the second straight month.

Separately, the Japan Chain Stores Association said the same day that sales at supermarkets nationwide in April grew 0.6 percent year on year on a same-store basis, up for the first time in five months. Overall sales at 9,391 stores run by 56 companies came to ¥1.07 trillion.

Sales of prepared food were robust as this year’s cherry blossom viewing season was longer than last year’s because of lower temperatures in the first half of the reporting month, association officials said.