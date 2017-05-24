Six Japanese media firms, led by TBS, to start joint online video service possibly by fall

Six major Japanese media firms, including Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings Inc., said Tuesday they will jointly establish a new company in July to offer paid online video services.

The new company will offer dramas, economic news and other content starting April next year. It will create exclusive programs and spinoffs of popular dramas as well.

TBS Holdings will become the largest shareholder of the new company, Premium Platform Japan, with a 31.5 percent stake. An official from TBS Holdings will become the new company’s president.

The five other partners in the joint venture are newspaper publisher Nikkei Inc., TV Tokyo Holdings Corp., satellite television broadcaster Wowow Inc. and advertising agencies Dentsu Inc. and Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc.

The new company’s content will also include programs compatible with the 4K ultra-high-definition television format. The service will utilize cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Prices have yet to be decided. Part of the service will become available as early as autumn.

Online video services currently provided by some of the partners will be available for the time being. They will make decisions on how they will treat the existing services before the new company starts its own services.