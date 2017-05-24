Trump slams North Korean leader as ‘madman with nuclear weapons’ in call with Philippines’ Duterte

U.S. President Donald Trump labeled North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a “madman with nuclear weapons” — just days before he said he would be “honored” to meet him — during a telephone call with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, a report said Wednesday.

The report, by The Intercept website and Philippine-based Rappler news organization, cited an official Philippine government transcript of the Trump-Duterte phone call from April 29.

In a readout after the call with the irascible Philippine leader, the White House described it as a “very friendly conversation.”

But the transcript showed a more fraught tone in the talks, especially on the subject of Kim and his nation’s progressing nuclear and missile programs.

“We can’t let a madman with nuclear weapons let on the loose like that,” Trump was quoted as telling Duterte. “We have a lot of firepower, more than he has, times 20 — but we don’t want to use it.”

Earlier this year, Trump had pushed for a more robust approach to the North’s nuclear and missile provocations, with the U.S. leader refusing to rule out the use of military action against the reclusive nation and ordering a bolstered American presence in the region.

In the call, Trump referred to “two nuclear submarines” that the U.S. had dispatched to the region. In a show of force, the USS Michigan, a guided-missile submarine, sailed into the South Korean port of Busan on April 25 before heading out to sea four days later, reportedly for drills in the region. It was unclear what other submarine Trump was referring to, as the U.S. Navy usually does not comment on the movements of its vessels.

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier was also sent to the region late last month amid soaring tensions with the North over a spate of missile launches and an anticipated sixth nuclear test. It was expected to be joined by the Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture-based USS Ronald Reagan in the coming days, an imposing move that would put two American carriers in the waters off the Korean Peninsula at the same time.

But in a sign of the intractability of the North Korean crisis — and the Trump administration’s somewhat muddled approach to it — the U.S. president toned down his hard-line stance in the days after the call, telling Bloomberg News in an interview on May 1 that he would meet with Kim if circumstances permitted.

“If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would — absolutely. I would be honored to do it,” he said.

In a separate interview the previous day, he described Kim as a “pretty smart cookie.”

Trump also used the call to gauge the Philippine president’s opinion of Kim.

“He is not stable, Mr. President, as he keeps on smiling when he explodes a rocket,” Duterte responded.

“He is playing with his bombs, his toys and from the looks of it, his mind is not working and he might just go crazy one moment,” he added.

Trump, who has repeatedly said China holds the key to solving the crisis, also pressed Duterte to heap pressure on Beijing and leader Xi Jinping to do more to rein in Pyongyang, according to the transcript.

“I hope China solves the problem. They really have the means because a great degree of their stuff come through China,” Trump said, adding: “But if China doesn’t do it, we will do it.”

Duterte agreed, saying that “at the end of the day, the last card, the ace, has to be with China.”

The other option, Duterte said, “is a nuclear blast, which is not good for everybody.”