Terrorism suspected as explosion kills at least 19, wounds 50 at U.K. Ariana Grande concert

A blast on Monday night at a concert in the English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left at least 19 people dead and about 50 injured in what British police said was being treated as a terrorist incident.

Police said they were responding to reports of an explosion and that there were a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured at the arena, which has a capacity for 21,000 people.

A witness who attended the concert said she felt a huge blast as she was leaving the arena, followed by screaming and a rush as thousands of people trying to escape.

“We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming,” concert-goer Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters.

“It was a huge explosion — you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out.”

Witnesses reported that many children were at the concert.

Manchester Arena, the largest indoor arena in Europe, opened in 1995 and is a popular concert and sporting venue.

A spokesman for Ariana Grande, 23, said the singer was “OK.” A video posted on Twitter showed fans, many of them young, screaming and running from the venue.

Britain is on its second-highest alert level of “severe” meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.

“Senior national counterterrorism officers are assembling in London. Early estimates put fatalities at Manchester Arena in double figures,” a BBC reporter said on Twitter.

The BBC and Sky News reported shortly before that local police were treating the blast as a possible terrorist incident.

A fleet of ambulances was seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue after the late Monday incident and police said people should avoid the area. Bomb disposal teams followed soon after.

The deaths followed television footage of people leaving the arena, which had been hosting a concert by the American singer, in a state of alarm and distress.

The first unconfirmed reports of an explosion emerged shortly after 2145 GMT.

The statement issued by Greater Manchester Police that confirmed the deaths did not comment on any possible cause for the apparent explosion.

“Please avoid the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene,” it said, noting that details of a telephone number for concerned families to call would follow.

There had been reports of a loud bang being heard near the end of the concert, causing people to rush for the exits.

Isabel Hodgins, who had been attending the concert, told Sky News: “Everybody was panicking, there was pushing up the stairs.

“The corridor was full, it smelled of burning, there was quite a lot of smoke as we were leaving.

“It’s just shocking and we just feel very shaken up. We’re just lucky to have gotten away safely.”

Several media outlets reported that there had been two explosions from within the 21,000 capacity venue.

Robert Tempkin, 22, from Middlesbrough, told the BBC: “Everyone was screaming and running, there were coats and people’s phones on the floor. People just dropped everything.

“Some people were screaming they’d seen blood but other people were saying it was balloons busting or a speaker had been popped.

“There were lots of ambulances. I saw somebody being treated. I couldn’t tell what had happened to him.”

Suzy Mitchell, whose flat is opposite the venue said: “(I) just heard a huge bang from my bed, came out to the front of my apartment and everyone was running away in big crowds.”

Train services to and from Manchester Victoria Station — located under the Arena — had been canceled.

British Transport Police said in a statement: “Officers are at Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion within the foyer area of the stadium at 10.30pm this evening.

“Emergency services are at the scene and we are working to establish more information regarding the explosion and will provide further updates as soon as possible.”

The incident caused transport chaos, with traffic jams outside the venue.

“Emergency services are dealing with an incident near Manchester Victoria, resulting in all lines being closed,” operator Northern Railway wrote on its website.

A controlled explosion was meanwhile carried out in an area near the Manchester Arena venue Tuesday.

“There will be a controlled explosion in Cathedral Gardens shortly if you hearing anything don’t be concerned,” police said on Twitter, referring to a small park opposite the concert venue.

Joseph Carozza, a representative from Grande’s U.S. record label, said the singer is OK and they are investigating what happened.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on Feb. 3 in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

From Manchester the tour is to move through Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France, through the summer with stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more.