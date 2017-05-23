Japan mulls ‘kids week’ to get parents to take more paid holidays

The Japanese government is considering introducing a “kids week” initiative to encourage parents to take more paid holidays to spend their time with their children, informed sources said Monday.

The government plans to launch the initiative in fiscal 2018, which starts April next year, as part of its efforts to promote work-style reforms.

Under the program, the government will ask municipalities to schedule some of long holidays, including summer vacations, at public elementary, junior high and high schools in different periods.

One idea under consideration is to shorten summer vacations at public schools by five days and instead set a five-day weekday holiday to create a nine-day break including weekends, the sources said.

The government aims to revise an enforcement order for the school education law as early as this summer to encourage municipal boards of education to set a long vacation outside existing summer and winter breaks, the sources said.

The total number of annual holidays would not be changed, in order to avoid negative effects on curriculums, the sources said.

The government will also seek support for the program from business groups.

At a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that family holidays would be an effective way of promoting healthy growth for children, encouraging work-style reforms and reviving regional tourism and economies.