Sidestepping Imperial succession debate, government eyes duties for former female members

In a bid to “avoid a debate” on allowing women to establish branches of the Imperial family amid falling membership, the government is considering a system to grant official status to former female members and give them some official duties, sources said.

The move apparently reflects the government’s eagerness to prevent the main opposition Democratic Party from taking the initiative on the issue. The DP strongly advocates a system to allow female members to establish branches of the family after getting married.

“We should look at the reality,” Yoshihiko Noda, the DP secretary-general, told a news conference, referencing reports last week that Princess Mako, granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, is set to get engaged to a former classmate. “Some say it shouldn’t be used politically, but the responsible behavior would be to debate based on reality.”

The news rekindled debate on the falling number of Imperial family members.

The government believes the commission system would satisfy conservative claims that the Emperor should be from the male bloodline, sources said Monday.

The option of commissioning official duties to married women from the Imperial family would allow the government to “avoid a debate on allowing female members to launch family branches,” an aide to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

But a separate government source said the option “won’t lead to a fundamental solution to the issue of how to ensure stable Imperial succession.”

There are now only eight Imperial family members aged below 40. Prince Hisahito, 10, the first son of Prince Akishino, is the only male among them.

In 2014, the Abe administration was considering a similar commission system but decided to defer a decision due to other key issues, including proposed changes to the nation’s Pacifist Constitution.

Commenting on the dwindling number of Imperial family members during a news conference in November, Prince Akishino said it would be “difficult” to continue duties under the current system.

Princess Mako has conducted numerous duties since she came of age.

In December 2015, she visited El Salvador and Honduras to mark the 80th anniversary since diplomatic relations were established with the two nations. In September last year, she visited Paraguay to mark 80 years since Japanese immigrants first migrated there. She will visit Bhutan later this month.

“The role of the young Princess Mako, who has various international experience, is increasing evermore,” said a senior Imperial Household Agency official.

On Monday, Princess Mako was congratulated by bystanders about her impending engagement to Kei Komuro as she visited a Tokyo museum to perform her first official duty since the news broke last week.

The 25-year-old princess, accompanied by her parents, arrived at the National Museum of Nature and Science in Ueno by car, bowing lightly to dozens of people who were awaiting their arrival.