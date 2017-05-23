Twenty years on, victim’s father hopes lessons can be learned from Kobe child murders

Mamoru Hase has been trying to learn the motivation behind his 11-year-old son Jun’s murder 20 years ago — in a shocking mass killing in Kobe at the hands of another young boy — from letters sent by the perpetrator on the anniversary of the attack.

“It was painful to read the letters (all those years), but I believed I might be able to get closer to the truth,” Hase said in a recent interview.

The killer, whose real name has not been released, is known by the pseudonym Seito Sakakibara.

Hase, 61, began to refuse the annual letters from Sakakibara — who was 14 at the time of the murder — after he published a book about the case in 2015 without consulting the families of the victims.

“My efforts were destroyed (by the publication),” Hase said. “I don’t want to have contact with him anymore.”

Sakakibara has offered through his lawyer to pay damages with part of the royalties from the book, according to Hase.

“The royalty income is dirty money that he earned by causing the family further distress,” Hase said.

In the 1997 case, five elementary school children were assaulted in Kobe’s Suma Ward. Of the victims, Jun Hase and Ayaka Yamashita were killed. The boy’s severed head was found in front of a junior high school.

A claim of responsibility was sent to a local newspaper signed with the name Seito Sakakibara. “Now, the game starts,” the letter said.

Hase can still vividly recall when his wife called him on his cell phone at around 8 p.m. on May 24, 1997, telling him that their son hadn’t come home yet.

“I’ll be going to grandpa’s place,” Jun had said when he left home earlier in the day.

On the morning of May 27, Hase’s acquaintance told him that the police set up a perimeter around the junior high school. When he went there, a police officer told him to go to the Suma Police Station.

“Jun is no longer alive,” he recalls thinking.

His memories are vague on when he actually saw his son’s body.

“I couldn’t accept the reality. It was like a scene in a movie,” Hase said.

Sakakibara was placed in a juvenile corrective institution until 2005. In May 2015, he published the book, “Zekka,” while keeping his identity secret.

Twenty years after the tragedy, Hase said that only a small number of colleagues at his current workplace know he is the father of the slain boy.

While he feels the public’s memory of the shocking incident is fading, Hase said his love for his son has never changed.

“I hope the authorities and others will draw lessons from the case and take measures to prevent such a tragedy from happening again,” Hase said.

Prior to Wednesday’s anniversary, Sakakibara’s parents released a statement through their lawyer apologizing again to the families of the bereaved for the pain caused by their son’s publication of his book.

“We are profoundly sorry for causing them pain,” the statement said.

The parents said they contact their son at times to ask how he is doing in his daily life.

“He seems normal, not depressed or anything, but we don’t really know if he is telling the truth. He may not want us to worry,” the statement said. “It may take a long period of time but we want to talk about a lot of things a little at a time. We want to wait until he feels ready to meet us.”